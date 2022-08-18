The hard things leaders do make them glorious.

A bird in flight is glorious. There’s glory in just being human. Stars at night sing glory.

Effortless glory is wonderful. But there’s another kind of glory that’s seen in the hard things leaders do.

Effortful glory – the glory of doing hard things – might go unnoticed.

The truth about hard things:

The hard things leaders do are uncomfortable.

Confronting intentional violations. Correcting screw ups. Cutting back. Saying, “No.” Terminating someone.

Life filled with ease leans toward weakness, indulgence, and self-serving.

The hard things leaders do often go unnoticed. People who don’t do what you do, don’t know how challenging it is.

When combined with humility, the hard things leaders do:

Give strength. Shape the will. Expand outlook. Enrich life.

Get comfortable being uncomfortable.

4 hard things leaders do:

#1. Receive help.

You’d rather give help than receive it, but both are necessary. Leaders who go the farthest receive the most help.

Leaders who do all the helping – but don’t receive help – screw a lid on their potential.

#2. Face criticism with grace.

Winston Churchill was criticized for his frequent visits to bombed neighborhoods during WWII. Of course, he would have been criticized if he hadn’t visited bombed neighborhoods.

#3. Serve in unnoticed ways:

Serving gives life meaning. It’s a privilege to serve even when you’re tired.

I wish I could say that serving was always easy and fun. But difficult service is often more fulfilling than easy.

Effortful is more glorious than effortless. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What would life be like without service?

It’s glorious to:

Step back so others can step up. Celebrate other’s success. Develop people until they outperform you.

Let people see you:

Learning from failure. Giving second chances. Experiencing joy.

Encourage vulnerability by practicing vulnerability.

Which of the above hard things seem most difficult for you?

What could you add to the above list of hard things leaders do?

Added resource: The Hard Thing about Hard Things

—

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock