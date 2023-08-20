4 Health Benefits of Being a Laughing Dad

By National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse

Why? Because laughs are powerful. They are not only great for your bond with your children, laughing can help you live longer, according to a recent Mayo clinic article. Laughing together and playing together often go hand in hand. Check out this reminder that having kids means you get to enjoy being a “kid again,” along with this short list of reasons to laugh from the Mayo Clinic:

Reasons Every Dad Should Laugh a Little More:

Laughing may improve your immune system Laughing is a natural painkiller Laughing is a great way to relax Laughing can be healthy for your vital organs

Take a look at the full Mayo clinic article here, and keep visiting the Fatherhood.gov for fun tips and advice – like our Activities of the Week – to help you enjoy the awesome journey of being a dad.

