The Good Men Project

4 Health Benefits of Being a Laughing Dad

4 Health Benefits of Being a Laughing Dad

by Leave a Comment

 

By National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse

Why? Because laughs are powerful. They are not only great for your bond with your children, laughing can help you live longer, according to a recent Mayo clinic article. Laughing together and playing together often go hand in hand.  Check out this reminder that having kids means you get to enjoy being a “kid again,” along with this short list of reasons to laugh from the Mayo Clinic:

[Editor’s Note: This post originally contained a link to a video that is no longer available. To view up-to-date PSAs from the NRFC, visit our Multimedia section.]

Reasons Every Dad Should Laugh a Little More:

  1. Laughing may improve your immune system
  2. Laughing is a natural painkiller
  3. Laughing is a great way to relax
  4. Laughing can be healthy for your vital organs

Take a look at the full Mayo clinic article here, and keep visiting the Fatherhood.gov for fun tips and advice – like our Activities of the Week – to help you enjoy the awesome journey of being a dad.

National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse

Originally published on fatherhood.gov and reprinted from the public domain under the following guidelines.

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Fatherhood.gov

Fatherhood.gov - Dad Talk Blog
The DadTalk blog on the Fatherhood.gov website features insights from dads and Responsible Fatherhood practitioners from around the country. Its goal is to start conversations about important issues surrounding fatherhood and programs for fathers today.

