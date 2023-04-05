4 Inspiring Quotes from the Book “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

Other Hollywood actors are awesome but, Matthew McConaughey stands different and apart. And the book “Greenlights,” where he reveals his life philosophy.

‘Greenlights’ is an emotional rollercoaster. You’re flying high with Matthew McConaughey’s successes one moment, and then you’re crashing to the ground with his challenges the next. It’s a roller coaster ride.

So, let’s see four inspiring quotes from “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey.

…

#1. Persist, pivot, or concede

Persist, pivot, or concede. It’s up to us, our choice every time.

Picture a new entrepreneur, excited about launching their own business, but experiencing various hurdles along the road. With limited resources, harsh rivalry, and rising pressure, he finds himself at a crossroads.

The quote “Persist, pivot, or concede” simply means “Continue to occur, flip, or surrender.”

Either you continue living the same, or You have another option to change the situation or you surrender. Simple. This all depends on us.

So in the case of this Example what this young entrepreneur should do?

He should decide to “pivot” rather than give up on their ambition by making changes to the company strategy and investigating new expansion opportunities. It’s a hazardous step, but McConaughey’s remarks remind them that they have the liberty to choose their path. They may continue, change, or give up.

And How we can apply this quote in daily Life?

Reflect on your current situation

Think about the possible paths we can take

Evaluating Pros and Cons

Make a decision

Accept your decisions and embrace your achievements and failures as learning opportunities.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

#2. Greenlights is about skill

Catching greenlights is about skill: intent, context, consideration, endurance, anticipation, resilience, speed, and discipline. We can catch more green lights by simply identifying where the red lights are in our life, and then change course to hit fewer of them.

In “Greenlights,” McConaughey employs green and red lights to represent opportunities and obstacles. Greenlights allow us to go smoothly. Red lights symbolize our obstacles. McConaughey says we must identify our red lights and adjust our path to capture more green lights.

In “Greenlights,” McConaughey employs green and red lights to represent opportunities and obstacles. Greenlights allow us to go smoothly. Red lights symbolize our obstacles. McConaughey says we must identify our red lights and adjust our path to capture more green lights.

I previously struggled with work-life balance. My career was thriving, but my personal life was suffering. This red light made me rethink my priorities and make tough decisions. Setting boundaries, delegating responsibilities, and prioritizing self-care changed my direction. I caught more greenlights and lived more harmoniously.

…

#3. Cannot Appreciate Light Without Shadow

We cannot fully appreciate the light without the shadows.

The great things that happen to us shine brilliantly, while the negative things that we go through impart a deeper color. Life is a delicate dance of light and shadow.

And this quote by McConaughey reminds us that our highs and lows are valuable and help us develop.

As I made my way across the uncharted territory of life, I came face to face with a time of gloom and a cloud that cast shade over me. Losing someone you most is devastating. The world seemed frozen, and the future seemed grim. The gloom lifted. I appreciated light — joy, love, and connection — more than ever when the sun broke through the clouds.

This hard time showed me that our weaknesses and the challenges we face are really the doorways to personal development and perseverance. We adapt, gain strength, and appreciate light by embracing darkness. This contrast allows us to fully enjoy our life and build unbreakable resilience.

…

#4. About Recognizing Problems and Responding to them

I’ve found that a good plan is to first recognize the problem, then stabilize the situation, organize the response, then respond.”— Matthew McConaughey

The importance of approaching challenges systematically is brought out by this quotation. Fixing a problem without defining it is like groping in the dark. After determining what’s wrong, stabilized it to avoid further harm. It will be more difficult to deal with the problem if it continues to spiral out of control.

Next, organizing a response requires gathering all necessary resources, persons, and data to find the best answer. The last stage is resolving the problem by applying the approach from the previous phases.

Creating a solid strategy and following it may help people and organizations manage challenges and achieve optimum results.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Ethan Rougon on Unsplash