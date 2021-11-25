4 Simple Ways To Make an Office More Comfortable

Are you a business owner, manager, or team leader? If so, it’s important to keep in mind that one of your most essential duties is also one of the easiest responsibilities for someone in your position to overlook: ensuring that your employees are as comfortable as possible.

Don’t underestimate the value of boosting employee comfort. The degree to which an office is (or isn’t) comfortable can have a significant impact on employee engagement levels. If you keep your employees more engaged on the job, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits, such as improved productivity, higher retention rates, and many more.

There are also numerous easy ways to boost employee comfort in the office. They include the following:

Investing in the Right Furniture

Installing comfortable furniture in your office can make the space feel much more inviting and comfortable for your workforce. This is particularly true if you’ve embraced an open office design in which workers are free to leave their desks and work in other areas of the office when they wish to do so.

For example, maybe an employee is starting to feel less-than-stimulated at their desk. Being able to easily leave that space and work on a comfortable futon could help them feel more motivated and energized when sitting at the same desk for hours on end becomes draining.

Add Greenery

Comfort doesn’t just involve one’s physical experiences. You also need to account for the emotional and mental health needs of your employees when deciding how to make the office a more comfortable space in which to be.

Studies routinely indicate that spending just a little bit of time in green spaces can yield major mental health benefits. Research has also shown that “green spaces” don’t need to consist of isolated and wooded areas. They don’t even need to feature real greenery. Some studies have revealed that people experience mental health benefits associated with time spent in green spaces even if they are merely looking at fake plants or pictures of plant life.

This means you don’t need to spend a lot of money to add mood-boosting greenery to your office. Although real plants may be ideal, you can always strategically place a few artificial plants throughout the office if you need an affordable way to promote employee engagement.

Allow More Natural Light In

The degree to which you can apply this tip will depend on the size and location of your office’s windows. That said, to the best of your ability, you should strive to ensure that your employees are exposed to as much natural light as possible throughout the day.

Just as research shows that green spaces yield mental health improvements, research also indicates that exposure to natural light has a similar effect. The more sunlight your workers are exposed to throughout the day, the more comfortable (and productive) they are likely to be.

This can also offer financial benefits. If your windows are large enough, relying on natural light can allow you to minimize your usage of light fixtures. This might result in less expensive utility bills over time.

Raise Desks

Many workers in the digital age spend large amounts of time staring down at computer screens. This may cause long-term discomfort.

Experts recommend that computer monitors be at eye level. Take a look at the desks in your office to confirm whether monitors are positioned appropriately. Purchasing new desks might be necessary if your workers must constantly bend their necks to work on their computers.

Again, it’s important to not underestimate the value of taking these steps. Employees spend much of their lives at the office. They will be more engaged if they are comfortable in their workspaces.

