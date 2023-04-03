4 Ways to Heal After Getting Your Heart Broken

Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness.

Steve Maraboi

A broken heart is such a painful thing to go through and isn’t always an easy process to get through. After any serious relationship fails, or you get hurt, your emotions and thoughts can become overwhelming.

Anytime I’ve experienced heartbreak, I could physically feel the pain in my chest and stomach. My appetite disappeared, my sleep pattern fell off, my anxiety flew sky-high, and my attention span would become nonexistent.

The whole reality of the heartbreak sinks in pretty deep. All in all, it feels as if the feeling won’t ever pass. The truth is though, it will!

With each heartbreak, I’ve learned many healthy and natural ways to handle the ache and deal with rejection. Although very tedious, I was able to heal quicker and easier with these 4 steps.

1.) Feel it

The only way out is through it.

Steve Rose

One thing most essential to healing from heartbreak is allowing yourself the space and opportunity to feel your emotions. Cry, yell, talk about it, lay in bed, or have a ‘me’ day. Anything that works for you.

Although it’s easier said than done, staying present and feeling your emotions is critical in healing. Hiding your feelings from yourself and burying them within will only make things worse.

Imagine blowing up a balloon over and over until it eventually pops. That’s the equivalent of holding back your tears, anger, or hurt over and over until eventually, you pop. The worst part though is when you do pop, it’ll be at the wrong place and wrong time.

Allowing yourself to lean into your feelings will give you the room to move through the heartbreak in a healthier way.

2.) Remove whoever hurt you from your life

Delete their number, those photos, and that text message thread, press unfollow and start moving on!

Now I’m well aware of how hard this may be but it’s such an important step in this process of healing. I’ve learned the hard way, that keeping contact with the person who broke your heart, can only make the process harder or delay it all together and keep you in an endless cycle of hurt.

Habits that I’ve adopted that provided me with ease during the adventure of healing include:

Journaling

Journaling

* Journaling was my emotional outlet when I didn't feel like explaining my feelings to others. Your journal won't judge you! Take advantage.

Exercising

* Working out gave my mind the mental break it truly needed. I was able to put all that hurt into the workout. Even taking a walk around your neighborhood could do the trick. Get up!

* Working out gave my mind the mental break it truly needed. I was able to put all that hurt into the workout. Even taking a walk around your neighborhood could do the trick. Get up!

Venting

* Being able to speak your feelings out loud to somebody can not only relieve some stress but could also aid in problem-solving. Venting to someone I trusted made the load feel lighter.

* Being able to speak your feelings out loud to somebody can not only relieve some stress but could also aid in problem-solving. Venting to someone I trusted made the load feel lighter.

3.) Spend time with friends and family

After losing that intimacy and community your ex-love provided you, isolation and loneliness is the last thing you need. Being around people you love, that love you back, can bring you showered love, comfort, and wisdom.

Having the presence of others distracted me from his absence and allowed me the emotional break I needed.

4.) Enjoy being single & focus on yourself

Being single can be a big blessing if you let it. Instead of trying to find the next person to date, start dating yourself.

Shift all your energy and thoughts to doing things for yourself that make you feel good and bring you happiness.

A few things I did to date myself include (but are not limited to):

Dinner with self

Drinks with self (only if you are 21 and up)

Getting back into old, loved hobbies

Pampering yourself (pedicure, massage, spa, etc.)

Trying new things (restaurants, travel, etc.)

This time should be spent focusing on yourself.

Remember, you can never be ok with others if you can’t be ok with yourself.

Wrap-up from Coach Dani

Healing from heartbreak is not a linear process. It is also a process that has no set end date. Even if it ends, it can return in waves.

The process all depends on you, the depth of the relationship, how long the relationship lasted, and how tight the ties are.

Those things aside, everyone whose been through heartbreak or currently going through heartbreak should learn something from the process and apply the wisdom later if needed.

You should always practice self-care and love and do what works for you to make it through to the other side of heartbreak.

—

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash