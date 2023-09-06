5 Abundance Affirmations to Challenge Your Money Mindset

Have you ever noticed that your thoughts often shape your reality? This relationship is never more evident than in your relationship with money. If you constantly say and think, “I don’t have enough money to better myself.” Then that becomes your truth. You live it out – even if you don’t want to. That’s why it’s essential to surround yourself with positive affirmations of abundance. When you remind yourself of these affirmations, you begin to live them out. Here are five abundance affirmations to get you started:

I choose to spend wisely.

When you say this, you tell yourself you control your money. You’re not blaming anyone else or shirking your financial duties. You’re standing up and claiming responsibility for your finances. You’re also reminding yourself that you can choose how every dollar gets spent. This responsibility will help you create a better spending plan and move toward big financial goals.

I have all that I need at this moment.

Many people spend their lives constantly thinking of their next financial need. The problem with this thinking is that it puts you in a scarcity mentality. You can’t enjoy what you have because you focus on tomorrow’s needs. But when you repeat this affirmation, you focus on this moment and trust that your needs will be met at the right time.

I have abundance, and I choose to help others.

One of the quickest ways to improve your awareness of your abundance is to help someone less fortunate. You don’t have to go overseas to do this, and you don’t have to spend tens of thousands of dollars.

You can buy extra at the grocery store and gift the abundance to a local food pantry. You could send a gift card to a needy family or sponsor an animal at your local animal shelter. You could also donate to any number of online charities. How you choose to give is up to you, but doing this while repeating the affirmation can be a powerful experience in changing your perspective.

Money is a tool I use to create a life I love.

Some people have heard the expression that “money is the root of all evil.” As a result, you might feel guilty or unworthy when you have money. But instead of thinking of money as something evil, think of it as a tool. Just like you can use a shovel to dig up tree roots, you can also use it to plant the seed that becomes a tree. When you repeat this affirmation, imagine yourself planting seeds of abundance in the garden of your life. Then remind yourself of the last assertion, that you choose to help others out of your abundance.

I’m developing my money smarts.

Part of challenging your money mindset is becoming financially educated. Follow this blog, sign up for our newsletter, and follow us on Facebook to increase your financial knowledge. Make it a point to develop your money smarts so that you’re always learning to manage your money better and build wealth to secure your future.

When you regularly repeat these sayings to yourself, you begin to believe them. Once you accept these affirmations, you’ll act on them as if they’re already confirmed and enjoy a better money mindset.

