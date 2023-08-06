5 Hacks to Become More Attractive in the Next 5 Minutes

They say that becoming more attractive is a long-term process — and they’re mostly right.

But there are steps you can take in the next five minutes that’ll make an impact on the opposite sex.

…

1. This Will Make You Feel More Dominant, Relaxed And Ready To Make Bold Moves

You probably know that your body language affects the way others perceive you. But were you aware it can also impact how you feel about yourself?

A Harvard Business School study revealed that power posing for just two minutes can increase testosterone by 20% and decrease cortisol by 25% on average. It also increases your willingness to gamble by 43%.

So, while waiting for your date to arrive, stand or sit in a power pose for two minutes. You’ll feel better about yourself and be perceived as more confident and attractive.

I added two power pose images in this article, but you can use any pose that opens up your body and makes you feel strong.

…

2. This Will Make You Seem More Confident And Trustworthy

Relaxed eye contact makes you appear more trustworthy and sure of yourself. It also helps to build emotional intimacy and sexual tension.

To improve eye contact, practice locking eyes with everyone you walk past. Some people won’t even glance in your direction, but others will lock eyes with you. This might make you anxious and look away, but it’s still progress. The more you practice, the more natural it becomes.

Practice for five minutes while walking to meet a woman, and it’ll feel less intimidating to lock eyes with her.

…

3. This Will Make You More Free-Flowing And Charismatic

Humans use the left side of the brain for logical tasks and the right side to be creative and artistic. But it’s not easy to quickly switch from one to the other.

That’s why we’re socially ‘rusty’ after a long day of work, especially if we work stressful logical jobs in anti-social environments. You might even feel resistance to approach people and socialise in this situation.

If you’re going out to mingle with the opposite sex, it’ll help to call a good friend and enjoy a fun conversation for five minutes.

Combine your call with a power pose to maximise your fun and confident vibes. That’ll help you ‘warm up’ socially so that others perceive you as more free-flowing and charismatic.

…

4. This Will Make You Appear More Assertive And Competent

It’s common to fear the awkwardness of running out of things to say on dates. The uncomfortable silence that results from these moments can be mood-killers. Many men and women will anxiously rattle on about anything just to avoid it. That’s far from seductive.

If you’re someone who worries about this, remind yourself that it’s the vibe which attracts women more than the content.

With that said, it can help to write a list of potential conversation topics in the Notes app on your phone. Knowing you have several ideas to fall back on can help you relax and enjoy your time with this person.

…

5. This Will Make You Ooze Sex Appeal

A lot of men underestimate the impact a change of clothing can make. A well-fitted dress shirt highlights your physique so much better than a baggy T-shirt. It can make you feel better about yourself as well.

On top of that, studies suggest that nice colognes also improve perceptions of physical attractiveness. A spray of Dior Sauvage won’t do all the work to seduce your date, but it will spark some positive signals in her brain.

A sweet scent can improve your self-perception too, so shop around and invest in the cologne you enjoy the most.

…

Photo credit: Brian Lawson on Unsplash