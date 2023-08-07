5 Ingredients for a Long-Lasting Relationship

You may be asking, “What makes the perfect love story?” Just like making a scrumptious dish, falling in love successfully requires some good ingredients in the proper amounts.

It takes more than a quick glimpse across a busy room or those enthralling first few encounters to fall head over heels and knee-deep in the thrilling pool of love.

Maybe you believe that everything is based on fate, soul mates, and chance meetings in the rain.

However, I think there’s a little more to it.

…

#1. A Pinch of Passion

You need passion.

It enhances the flavor of the dish of love, much as a pinch of salt does.

Passion is a cornerstone of the love triangle, a partner to closeness and commitment, according to Robert Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love.

Components of Robert Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love:

Intimacy

Passion

Decision/commitment

In contrast, passion is a strong excitement and a burning desire to share life with someone. It goes beyond just physical attraction. Imagine that your chosen partner is the only person you’d want to spend time with if you were stuck on an island.

…

#2. Heaped Spoonfuls of Honesty

Honesty and love are inseparable. It’s like attempting to make a cake without an oven; it will never succeed.

Renowned psychologist John Gottman found that trust, a crucial element for lasting love, depends on honesty, particularly regarding emotions.

Therefore, keep in mind that honesty tastes best when it’s presented to you on a plate of love whenever you feel the want to hide your true distaste for your partner’s passion with obscure Swedish art-house movies.

Remember, a little bit of tact never harmed anybody.

…

#3. The Bonding Glue

Let’s discuss common ideals.

While opposites may attract, a shared interest deepens ties. You stay together through the expected hard patches because of your shared ideals.

Do you recall when Ross and Rachel from the venerable television program “Friends” had to “take a break”? As a result of the fundamental differences in their principles, their turbulent relationship was like riding a roller coaster.

It took them 10 seasons before they could agree on anything!

It is obvious that the foundations of enduring love are shared values such as mutual respect, trust, and understanding. Even if they don’t always make particularly entertaining television, they do promote good partnerships.

…

#4. A Dollop of Empathy

I think the unifying ingredient in the formula for love is empathy.

It enables us to comprehend and experience other people’s emotions. Saying, “I understand your feelings,” while covertly preparing your exit from the discussion, for instance, is not empathy. It’s important to feel it deeply.

In “To Kill a Mockingbird” character Atticus Finch once stated, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view — until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.”

So, fasten your empathy shoes securely. A rewarding path is ahead.

…

#5. A Generous Scoop of Laughter

Laughter is the last hidden element.

Humor without love? Maybe that would be bland and uninspired, like bread made without yeast.

The Dalai Lama once said, “The purpose of our lives is to be happy,” and what is happier than a sincere, hearty chuckle?

Because laughter is your shared secret ingredient for love, do laugh when your lover tells a joke that is as corny as a cornfield.

…

Recap:

A sprinkle of Serendipity

You need passion

Trust, a crucial element for lasting love, depends on honesty, particularly regarding emotions

A dollop of Empathy

A generous scoop of Laughter

The kitchen of love may not be where you shine like Julia Child. But I think that’s all right. Love is a meal that is best prepared slowly, simmering over the low heat of time, patiently stirred, and tasted often for the ideal flavor combination.

Love is ultimately a meal that is best served lavishly. Roll up your sleeves and get ready to eat the soul-satisfying, messy feast that is love.

Good appetite!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: bennett tobias on Unsplash