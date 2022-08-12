5 Powerhouse Tips for Using Positive Affirmations

You’ve probably heard that affirmations can help you be more motivated and successful in meeting your goals. But did you know that there are some ways you can supercharge your affirmations to make them even more powerful, even transformative?

Say you want to lose weight and get fit. If your affirmation is “I will lose weight and go to the gym every day,” how does that make you feel? There’s a heaviness in the energy of that statement that’s not very motivating. It focuses on the negative aspects of your goal (the need to lose weight and the obligation to go to the gym) and pushes the goal out into an indefinite future.

You can use these five steps to turn your affirmations around and make them high energy and motivating.

1. Make your affirmations active

Using active verbs keeps the energy upbeat and your focus in the present moment. So now your affirmation starts “I am [positive verb] …”

2. Include Positive Emotions

Think of how you want to feel when you reach your goal. Are you happy? Proud of yourself? Relaxed? Grateful? Make sure your affirmation makes you feel good when you say it out loud.

3. Keep it Short

Make your affirmations brief and memorable. Concise, focused statements are easier to remember.

4. Stay in the Present

Your affirmation should always be in the present tense. Make sure you use “I am” rather than “I will” statements.

5. Keep it Positive

Focus on what you want, not what you don’t want. Think of the positive result you want to achieve.

6. Switch up Your Affirmations

Have a look at your current affirmations and see if they are working as well as they could be. In the example above, you could refurbish it into something genuinely motivational.

Instead of “I will lose weight and go to the gym every day,” let’s make it something that will make you feel good.

“I am enjoying getting slimmer and fitter every day.”

“I am feeling stronger and healthier by choosing a healthier lifestyle.”

“I am joyfully and easily helping my body to get stronger and slimmer every day.”

Play around with the words until they feel right for you. Just keep your affirmation in the present, focused on what you want and what feels good.

Repeat your affirmations at least three times a day and look forward to manifesting the life you want.

This post was previously published on INNEREMPOWERED.COM.

