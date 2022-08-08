5 Secret Things Most Men Prefer From Women More Than Love

There are a few attributes that men search for in a woman that goes beyond love. Here they are:

1. A Woman that Can Make Him Laugh

In the same way that men can connect so effectively with their inner selves, they are also able to connect with others. It’s not uncommon for women to choose guys who make them feel good, and it’s the same for men. The things that men go through are well-hidden. One of a man’s greatest treasures is spending time with a lady who can make him laugh.

2. Retaining a Feminine Demeanor And Refusing to Compete with Him

I’m aware that we’re living in a period where women have greater power than males. That, however, should not be a justification to compete with a man. When it comes to relationships, men like to feel more powerful and protective than women.

Women are beautiful to men when they display their feminine qualities. Even though we all know that men and women are equal in the eyes of the law, striving to compete with a guy is an indication that you see him as superior to you.

3. Respect From a Woman

Even more than love, the most important thing for a guy to receive from a woman is respect. Men only grasp the language of love when it is presented via their admiration for the woman they are dating. Even though some guys don’t realize it, it’s ingrained in their DNA and the number one desire of males.

4. When You Become Interested in the Things that He Loves

We all know that men and women have interests that are very different, and this may be a difficulty in marriage at times.” When it comes to hobbies, the lady may be a fan of movies, while the male prefers football. One approach to show a man you’re willing to give up everything for him is to show interest in the things he enjoys.

You may demonstrate your interest in your man’s pastime by asking him questions about it. Nothing beats the feeling of being able to impart your knowledge to another person about a skill you possess. When that person happens to be your wife, it’s even better.

5. When A Lady Can Provide Him With Useful Advice

Every woman’s viewpoint is respected by men who are in love with her. Your advice is sought after by men when they realize that you are also in love with them. They’re going to want to hear your thoughts on everything. In addition to love, a guy desires a woman who can advise him on even the most important aspects of his life.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***