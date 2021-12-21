5 Signs a Woman Is Fully Committed to You

Have you been wondering if your new girlfriend actually loves you?

Many people get into a relationship for different reasons, and you want to make sure you don’t invest your time (and probably your money) in the wrong person.

We, women, are known for being the most complicated creature on earth. Maybe it’s true to some extent, but when it comes to love, I can assure you that you don’t need to play the guessing game.

Long gone are the days where men have to desperately chase girls. With dating apps available for all ages, people think they always have options. So women should feel lucky enough when they could find a man who truly commit to them.

To see if a woman truly loves you, here are the obvious signs you’ll find:

. . .

1. She’s ready to plan the future with you.

We live in a society where men are the only ones who tend to have commitment issues. But it’s not entirely true. I’ve seen women with commitment issues, too — although the number isn’t as high as what we see with men.

We’ve seen more women prioritize their career life on top of everything else nowadays. You’ve probably seen those videos on Youtube where women start appreciating their alone time more and they don’t want to settle down for less.

So when a woman is ready to plan the future with you, it’s a sign that she’s serious about building a long-term life together. I’m not talking about getting along with your plans, but she’s actually taking charge of creating all the plans with you.

A serious commitment such as marriage takes a lot of work, and it’s not always easy to give up the single status, especially when she knows she’s happy with or without a man in her life.

. . .

2. She doesn’t keep her options open.

With her being ready to plan the future with you, she also has closed the doors for other men in her life.

No more Tinder/Bumble Apps, no more flirting with other men on their Instagram DM. If you still see them text other men ’cause in her defense, it’s still “dating,” then you know she doesn’t love you as much as you do.

To love someone means to be considerate enough of the other person’s feelings.

You’ve probably heard that women always have a “backup” plan. I know some women out there still do this. Hence, I’ve seen a YouTuber gives advice to young women that they should never date only one person.

“As long as you aren’t married yet, it’s always okay to have several backups in store.” — she said.

You can call this cheating, but some people truly think this is what women should do before picking their best partner.

So before you decide to spend a lifetime with her, pay attention to who she is texting/talking to. A woman who is serious and loves you won’t keep their options open because she already has you.

. . .

3. She is willing to make sacrifices.

My number one belief to make a relationship work is to treat it as teamwork. You need to find a partner where you can share the loads. Life is hard enough, and there’s no point committing with someone who wants to get spoiled all the time.

When a woman loves you, she is willing to make sacrifices. She won’t sit there and wait for you to do all the work. She completes you in the things that you aren’t good at. And when things get hard, she puts in the work just as much as you do to keep the relationship going.

I know I truly love my partner, and I’m willing to leave everything behind and move across the country to be with him (though I knew I’d be equally happy living where I am now).

That doesn’t necessarily mean I’m settling down for less, but a relationship wouldn’t work without any sacrifices.

This looks insignificant, but it’s also important to keep in mind that it’s not always easy to find someone who wants to sacrifice for you. So when you notice this trait in her, then I can assure you that your relationship is going on the right path.

. . .

4. She wants to know you inside out.

Men sometimes think women are only with them for the money. That’s why those men never believe that there’re real ones out there who genuinely love them for who they are.

The easiest thing to find out is to see if she’s interested enough in getting to know the whole of you. We are complicated humans with many deep secrets, and for men, it’s even harder to open up.

But a woman who genuinely loves you wants to know everything about you, including the bad. If she works hard enough to earn your trust and make you feel comfortable sharing your feelings and raw emotions, that means she’s worth keeping.

. . .

5. She introduces you to her close people.

Once I dated a guy who really wanted to meet my family but I never brought him to my house because I didn’t think he was the right person for me. Deep down, I also knew I would never love him as much as he did to me.

This applies the same with men in dating. They don’t bring their girlfriends to the family gathering because they aren’t “ready” yet. And that is just how people are when they aren’t sure if they are with the right one.

So if she introduced you to her friends and family already, then I can assure you she’s committed to you.

When a woman loves you, she’s proud of you, and there’s no way she doesn’t share anything about you with her close people.

. . .

Here’s the recap to see if a woman truly loves you and is ready to settle down with you:

She isn’t scared to include you in her future plans. She’s even ready to plan those things together with you.

She closed the door for other men because having you is more than enough.

She isn’t lazy and is always willing to make sacrifices in order to keep the relationship going.

She wants to know the whole of you, not just the fun side of you. Which eventually, she could make you feel comfortable opening up to her about your deepest secrets.

She’s proud of you and she doesn’t have a problem introducing you to her close people.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***