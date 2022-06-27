5 Strategies for Raising Low Vibrations Quickly

The world around us is made of vibrations. When we are feeling low, anxious, depressed or sad, we are on the lower frequency.

I think of it as being on the receiving end of something we did not ask for.

Every person has a particular vibration at any given moment, it is contagious as energy is neither created nor destroyed, it is simply exchanged.

We cannot always be in a high vibrational state all the time as sadness and morosity also form part of human emotions.

However, there are circumstances (or people) that bring us down so much that we stay in that zone for longer than we want.

Here are some quick tips I use to feel better, sometimes instantly:

1. Embrace the emotions first

I have met countless people, especially men, who suppressed their emotions. They will show the world that they have it together when inside their world is crumbling.

Self-awareness is crucial so that you can recognise the emotions you are feeling and then act on them. But first, we need to sit with them (the emotions) and ask them questions:

How are you today?

What lesson do you want me to learn?

What do you need from me?

How do I make you go away on your own?

Tip: Do not say I am sad but rather I feel sad, it helps make the emotions more transient.

2. Think back to when you were vibing high

Think of happy moments or when you achieved something. If you are really down, this might be harder than expected but persistence matters here.

Write down your accomplishments or a really great moment for you: how did it feel? What will it take for you to get that feeling back?

It is important to stay grounded and factual, especially when we are going through dark times; to remember how good life can be.

3. Set a small goal

Nothing like working on something and seeing the results to shine some light on an otherwise sombre psyche.

It gives a glimpse of hope and can be a stepping stone to our next high wave phase in life.

But it is important that the goal is small so that it can be reached quickly. If it is too ambitious or complicated, then chances are that you might run into problems during the journey and that can dampen the mood even further.

We want a quick action that brings quick results, triggering a burst of positive energy.

4. Positive energy can also be brought by exercise

Nothing is more fulfilling than seeing an instant uplift from an exercise routine.

Exercise not only improves energy but also boosts mood. Physical activity brings about a flurry of beneficial hormones that can instantly bring happiness.

Being disciplined about our exercise routine can also make us feel good and enhance our confidence.

5. Shifting with affirmations

When we are in a low frequency, our self-talk is prominently negative. We think of everything that is going wrong and we become even harsher on ourselves.

sometimes, we are just going through bad timing due to circumstances not in our control. But we can consciously tame the voices in our heads with some positive and powerful affirmations.

I particular like ‘I am’ mantras: I am healthy, I am successful, I am cherished, I am loving

Repeat as many times as needed.

We can be a mess and be in a state of ultimate personal growth at the same time.

Part of us can be sad but another part is excited about the future. Sometimes, it is better to just let the bad energy flow temporarily.

But there are ways that we can bring our energy up, should we want to. When you are vibrating high, you feel lighter and happier. It is a gift worth having and sharing.

