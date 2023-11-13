5 Strategies to Get the Budget You Need for DEI

Tis the season for annual budgeting. For active diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leaders, this is the time when you know if your organization is truly committed to inclusion. Investment is necessary for true commitment. Budgets are essential to drive positive change.

For those leaders putting together their budgets and plans for the upcoming year, consider these strategies:

Calculate the ROI of activities

Get feedback on what employees want most

Develop an allyship program

Spend time 1:1 with senior leaders to cultivate buy-in

Know your why and share it loudly and broadly

Calculate the ROI

According to the Hubbard Diversity Return on Investment method, all activities related to driving DEI need to be measured for impact. While not all activities have a direct impact, consider some of these calculations:

(Dollars saved on onboarding with turnover change – investment) / investment

New investments and new clients gained from focus on inclusion / investment

Positive employer review savings on recruiting / investment

If you can isolate the investment specifically to the area impacted, you can likely show an even ROI. When I’ve done these activities with clients, we generally see a 200 to 300% ROI. Think about other aspects of your business that could deliver these results. It is rare.

A client of mine lost two high potential employees due to the lack of inclusion. They cited the lack of inclusion in their exit interviews. We quickly calculated the loss of talent with onboarding costs and recruiting costs as well as productivity losses and came up with a $200k potential savings had they focused more on inclusion.

Get feedback

For programs are already delivered, do focus groups or listening sessions to get feedback on what people liked and what they’d like to see more of. Consider adding quantitative assessments to the end of existing programs so that you can get feedback on successes, opportunities and challenges. Instant polling is a great way to capture feedback live rather than waiting for a post event survey where participation rates are generally low.

A leader in the travel industry wanted a better appeal to their global audience with inclusion. They incorporated instant polling into their programming. Not only did they get great feedback on future relevant topics, but they also were able to measure impact through knowledge improvement of the audience.

Develop allyship programs

The magic middle or middle layers of an organization are often interested in DEI, but don’t know where to start. A formal allyship program can help them get started without feeling embarrassed or burdensome on others. Allyship programs generally have an education component led by a skilled facilitator (or on demand content), an element of matching allies with others with different lived experiences or community building for allies to connect and share their experiences.

In fact, 55% of HR leaders have received more requests from managers and employees looking for support on upskilling and DEI, according to a recently released survey of 217 HR leaders by Gartner.”

A leading financial institution wanted their senior leaders to be more engaged in DEI. Through live programming and matching them with proteges, they were able to reduce turnover of marginalized employees and increase promotion rates.

Spend time 1 on 1

One on one time is precious, but spending it with senior leaders is a great investment of that time. It’s less about talking at them and explaining what you’re working on and why it matters, it’s more about pulling insights for them about why inclusion matters to them and how the organization could benefit from more diversity.

One DEI leader was struggling to implement her strategy at her organization. At her next DEI meeting, she shared a pre-work exercise for everyone to think about why diversity was so critical to the organization. Everyone came prepared to discuss their thoughts and ideas. The CEO commented afterwards, it was one of the most impactful meetings they had done. They all needed to dial in on their why first to execute the what and how of their strategy.

Know your why

It might seem obvious to you, but why is DEI important to you? DEI leaders keep their why’s as their best known secrets. Perhaps it was something that happened in your childhood, or a friend or family member or a deep concern about social issues. Share your why loudly and proudly with as many allies as you can at your organization. It is contagious and sets up a domino effect to bring other allies into the conversation.

Budgets are critical for DEI work to work. This budget season, consider measuring the ROI, getting feedback from employees, developing an allyship program, spending 1 on 1 time with leaders and knowing and sharing your why more broadly.

This post was previously published on Forbes and is republished on Medium.

Photo credit: iStock