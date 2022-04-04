5 Tips to Keep Your Relationships On Track

When you hear the term relationship, you likely think of romantic relationships, which are connections that may take time and effort to cultivate. However, there are many types of relationships in your life that might need to be evaluated. Here’s a look at 5 ways to improve any type of relationship.

Let Things Go

In some cases, you may have a problem getting along with specific people or spending time with them because of events that have happened in the past. Perhaps an individual said something that offended you and never apologized, or a person forgot that they owed you money and has never paid you back.

If an argument or situation that took place years ago is keeping you from spending time with people you love and care about, you should consider letting these things go. You can talk to the person that upset you about how you are feeling and see what they say. In some instances, they may not have meant to hurt your feelings or were unaware that they did something that upset you.

There is also research that suggests forgiving yourself for things you have done in the past can be beneficial in relationships. This is something that may be harder for you to do than forgiving other people.

Consider Counseling

If you are having a difficult time letting things go or don’t know how to interact with someone, you can also consider therapy. A therapist may offer you a safe space to talk about the way you feel, things that have happened to you, and what you want to see take place in the future. Moreover, a counselor should be able to offer guidance on the proper way to handle certain situations and tips for conflict resolution.

Additionally, you may want to consider therapy for both yourself and someone you have a relationship with, such as your spouse or your parents. This is a technique that may be able to strengthen a bond in a number of ways.

If you are looking for more information on specific topics surrounding relationships, such as communication or confidence, BetterHelp has an advice section dedicated to answering these questions.

Reach Out When You Think of Them

When a person pops in your mind and you notice that you miss them, this may be the time to reach out to them. It doesn’t have to be anything over the top; you can just send them a text or a message on their social media to tell them you were thinking about them. This can let your loved one know that you care, and it may help strengthen your relationship with them. Sometimes, people just want to be acknowledged, which is also a kindness you may wish someone would do for you.

Keep in Contact

Something else that you should take the time to do is keep in contact with those you care about the most. This can be easy to do with your partner or parents, but for others, it may take a bit of time out of your day. Reaching out doesn’t have to be elaborate. You can give your friend a call every week or have a standing video call with them at the same time each month.

Some friends may want to hear from you more often, but other friends will likely understand that you have important things to do and won’t expect more than you can deliver. Remember that everyone is different, and you will likely have to do some trial and error to see what works and doesn’t work for you and your friends and family.

Spend Time With Them

You should also take the opportunity to spend time with the ones that mean the most to you. This can help you grow a relationship when you are trying. Go to Sunday dinners at your mom’s house or meet at your best friend’s house for game night. You could even schedule Friday night dates with your significant other. Even if you don’t have a lot of time because of your busy schedule, you should make spending time with others a priority. It can show the people in your life that you care about them, and it may make a difference in your health, as well as reducing stress and certain unhealthy habits. This is reported in an article published by Mayo Clinic.

Overview

There are a few things you can do to improve relationships, both romantic and platonic, so you will be sure that you have people to lean on when you need to. While it may be hard to keep up with the people you care about, it is important to do so. All it may take is a quick text or a monthly visit, and you might see benefits for both parties.

Determine which relationships in your life are the most important to you and do what you can to improve them. This is something that is possible. If you feel like you need more help to do so, remember that you can talk to a therapist for additional support on improving relationships.

Photo Credit: iStock