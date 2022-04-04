Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 5 Tips to Keep Your Relationships On Track

5 Tips to Keep Your Relationships On Track

Are there things I can do to keep my relationships in a good place?

by Leave a Comment

 

When you hear the term relationship, you likely think of romantic relationships, which are connections that may take time and effort to cultivate. However, there are many types of relationships in your life that might need to be evaluated. Here’s a look at 5 ways to improve any type of relationship.

Let Things Go

In some cases, you may have a problem getting along with specific people or spending time with them because of events that have happened in the past. Perhaps an individual said something that offended you and never apologized, or a person forgot that they owed you money and has never paid you back.

If an argument or situation that took place years ago is keeping you from spending time with people you love and care about, you should consider letting these things go. You can talk to the person that upset you about how you are feeling and see what they say. In some instances, they may not have meant to hurt your feelings or were unaware that they did something that upset you.

There is also research that suggests forgiving yourself for things you have done in the past can be beneficial in relationships. This is something that may be harder for you to do than forgiving other people.

Consider Counseling

If you are having a difficult time letting things go or don’t know how to interact with someone, you can also consider therapy. A therapist may offer you a safe space to talk about the way you feel, things that have happened to you, and what you want to see take place in the future. Moreover, a counselor should be able to offer guidance on the proper way to handle certain situations and tips for conflict resolution.

Additionally, you may want to consider therapy for both yourself and someone you have a relationship with, such as your spouse or your parents. This is a technique that may be able to strengthen a bond in a number of ways.

If you are looking for more information on specific topics surrounding relationships, such as communication or confidence, BetterHelp has an advice section dedicated to answering these questions.

Reach Out When You Think of Them

When a person pops in your mind and you notice that you miss them, this may be the time to reach out to them. It doesn’t have to be anything over the top; you can just send them a text or a message on their social media to tell them you were thinking about them. This can let your loved one know that you care, and it may help strengthen your relationship with them. Sometimes, people just want to be acknowledged, which is also a kindness you may wish someone would do for you.

Keep in Contact

Something else that you should take the time to do is keep in contact with those you care about the most. This can be easy to do with your partner or parents, but for others, it may take a bit of time out of your day. Reaching out doesn’t have to be elaborate. You can give your friend a call every week or have a standing video call with them at the same time each month.

Some friends may want to hear from you more often, but other friends will likely understand that you have important things to do and won’t expect more than you can deliver. Remember that everyone is different, and you will likely have to do some trial and error to see what works and doesn’t work for you and your friends and family.

Spend Time With Them

You should also take the opportunity to spend time with the ones that mean the most to you. This can help you grow a relationship when you are trying. Go to Sunday dinners at your mom’s house or meet at your best friend’s house for game night. You could even schedule Friday night dates with your significant other. Even if you don’t have a lot of time because of your busy schedule, you should make spending time with others a priority. It can show the people in your life that you care about them, and it may make a difference in your health, as well as reducing stress and certain unhealthy habits. This is reported in an article published by Mayo Clinic.

Overview

There are a few things you can do to improve relationships, both romantic and platonic, so you will be sure that you have people to lean on when you need to. While it may be hard to keep up with the people you care about, it is important to do so. All it may take is a quick text or a monthly visit, and you might see benefits for both parties.

Determine which relationships in your life are the most important to you and do what you can to improve them. This is something that is possible. If you feel like you need more help to do so, remember that you can talk to a therapist for additional support on improving relationships.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x