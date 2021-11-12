5 Types of People You Shouldn’t Date

Love as many may say; Is blind. Sometimes, we do get it wrong by simply getting attached to people with little caring, love, and a disguise attitude coming from them at an initial.

As a result of this, we do end up getting into the wrong hand because we refused to take our time and observe their nature of being, whether calm or easily provoked with minor things, aggressive and what have you.

We were so curious and desperate to be in love with such a person because we think they might make the best partner for us and we thereby neglect other things to be taken into consideration in a person.

Before you go into any relationship with the opposite gender, you’ve got to be very careful and observable to avoid making the wrong choice.

Below are the types of people you shouldn’t date irrespective of how you’re been pressurized by peer groups or family as you will probably be at the dangerous side of the relationship and might regret the day you made the choice. They are:

1. People who won’t treat you right but don’t want to let go of you.

This is the type of people who usually find an excuse for their lack of caring for you.

They will tell you everything about their love for you but their action is contrary to their words of mouth (easier said than done) and when you complain of it, they refuse to admit to it and instead, always look for convincing silly excuses to cover things up.

Yet, they refuse to take their corrections.

This type of person will never let go of you even when you’re deemed fit to leave.

They beg and if need be, involve family member and friends to beg on their behalf but things will remain as it is even after several pleading.

At this juncture of the relationship, it’s advisable you best make a decision that will grant you peace of mind.

You chose whether to keep drowning in the relationship or better, you leave.

You can’t be in a place where you don’t find happiness, it’s better you find it elsewhere.

2. People that will want you to take them as they’re irrespective of how ugly their attitude might appear to be.

You can’t have a boring, silly, and unappealing attitude that might be repugnant to the other partner and you expect them to take you as you’re.

Your very own attitude might be of likening to you but that shouldn’t apply to people who choose to live with you.

Some attitude needs to be shaken off once one is in the pole position to be in love with the other gender.

This is because your absolute ‘yes’ may be another person’s sincere ‘No’.

You can’t nag and quarrel over minor things that should have been sorted in a cool manner and expect the other gender to accept you like that as a person and keep moving with you.

When one has such behavior, you might be putting your relationship at risk as not everyone can endure a nagging and quarrelsome partner.

Try and avoid these sets of people.

3. People that hardly ask about your welfare, your target goal, and how they can help guide you to achieve them.

This type of people only concerned about bedroom this and bedroom that, their own business/work is what is more important to them than yours.

They don’t even want to know what your aims are and how you should be guided as they are only concerned about using you to relieve their selves after a stressful day in their work.

You become a mere tool of the bedroom to them, when you seek to talk serious issues about yourselves to them, they gave it a deaf ear as they’re not ready to give a single contribution to it.

immediately this early red flag is noted in your partner’s character, you should let go after giving several trials to capture his/her attention to your aims in life but no atom of concern displayed.

4. People who don’t admit to their mistakes, and consider themselves as the architect “mister know it all”:

This set of people will argue from dawn till dusk even when they best know they’re wrong for what they’ve done, they will look for a psychological quotation to support their ignorance until they make you give in.

They will make you feel guilty to the extent you won’t even know when you began to apologize for the wrong they’ve done to you for at least to calm things and feel belong.

Everyone needs a partner who will admit it when they go wrong as not only one person is tagged to always say ‘sorry’.

You should be careful and avoid these certain types of people.

5. People who usually think they’re doing you a favor for dating you.

For the fact that many had gone a long way being treated wrongly by the opposite gender even when they try so much not to be the cause of any problem, yet all that they rightly do was reciprocated to them in the opposite.

These are the set of people who do voice out to their current partner how they’ve wrongly been treated in the past.

They tend to use the past of their partner as a flaw against them and begin to tell them how they had no ‘other option’ is why they’re keeping them.

As they do some miscellaneous things to them, they brag about it and tell their partner that not everyone will entertain and treat them the way they’ve done.

These types of people will always think that even if you’re to leave them today, they won’t have to miss anything about you as they’re the pillar of the relationship, and leaving them will only put you at loss.

You should avoid dating these types of people because they will never see your importance and the little you’re sacrificing in the relationship won’t be appreciated.

For the fact that: ‘All’s fair in love and war’; may probably not work for every being, your source of happiness should be of your utmost concern whichever way you’ve decided to choose your partner.

You ought to shake off some attitudes to fit in another person’s life and you have to learn to overlook some issues, practice patience and some act of tolerance, and have a limit to whatever you will do.

A human can be complicated times when it comes to understanding their fellow human, this is why we must study their ‘likes and don’t’ before we try to relate with them because: Discretion is the better part of valor…

