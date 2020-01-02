5 Ways to Increase Male Self-Esteem

—

Self-esteem is a frequently discussed topic, but many people lack an understanding of how self-esteem becomes part of a person’s sense of self. The key is not about simply trying to have self-esteem; it is finding ways to improve your life that result in a natural boost. Men, in particular, are affected by issues caused by low self-esteem, and in terms of men’s health that can translate to other issues. There are ways to increase male self-esteem by examining parts of your life and working towards positive change.

Relationships

Your relationships with other people have a huge impact on how you see yourself. If you feel low around a particular person or in a particular group, ask yourself why. It may be that they are not a positive influence, and make you feel down about your own life. This can be especially true of romantic relationships. When faced with a great deal of negativity from a particular source, you have two choices. You can either work on building the relationship back up so it is no longer detrimental to your self-confidence, or reduce your contact. Some couples find counseling to be helpful when they suffer from issues surrounding communication and making each other feel positive.

Career

Career is a significant part of most people’s lives, and the majority of your day is likely to be spent at work. If you enjoy your job, this is great. However, a position that has ceased to be fulfilling or has never been what you really want can wear down your confidence. Male self-esteem, in particular, seems to stem from career success, at times to the detriment of personal relationships. A study in 2013, published by the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, showed that a man’s self-esteem can be lowered by having a female partner with a stronger career. This may not be the case across the board, but it is certainly the case that unhappy employees can find themselves depressed and lacking in confidence. Re-evaluate your career path and look at ways to make things better. This can involve retraining, requesting a transfer, applying for a promotion, or simply taking some time off to consider your options and de-stress.

Health

There are a few ways that health can impact male self-esteem. Many men, when unwell or unhappy, are reluctant to seek help and appear “weak.” Illness can lead to feelings of helplessness and despondency. There are also considerations like physical fitness: feeling unfit and worn out can leave men lacking in confidence. Consult your doctor if a health issue has made it difficult for you to cope with and enjoy life. People already in treatment may find a change of medication or other health regimen makes them feel better. Visit the gym and try out a session with a personal trainer to become familiar with the machines. There is no physical situation that most trainers have not seen before, and you will feel much more confident after taking just one positive step.

Appearance

Concerns about appearance tie in with physical fitness to some extent, but it is by no means the whole picture. Men are subject to images from the media promoting the “perfect body” as much as women are. This leaves male self-esteem low in many cases, where the individual feels that they are unattractive. It is important to acknowledge the issues that you have with the way you look and take steps to feel more confident. If you are balding and feel self-conscious, talk to your barber about a flattering style. If you feel that your figure is not up to scratch, visit the gym and consider a healthier diet. Above all, it is important to focus on the things you like about yourself, both inside and out. If you are confident in yourself, worries about your appearance will be greatly reduced.

Other Factors

It is not uncommon for a range of other issues to impact male self-esteem. Big, life-changing events like unemployment, health issues, and breakups can all knock your confidence. Other factors can include mental illness, such as depression. According to nonprofit medical resource the Mayo Clinic, men show depression symptoms differently than women. If you feel low, withdrawn, or angry, the problem could require more than just focus on your self-esteem. Mental health problems can really impact your life, so make sure you seek treatment if you feel down or something major has happened to negatively affect your life.

A strong sense of self-esteem is important when it comes to feeling confident and able to handle life’s challenges. Many people find that these issues limit them greatly, and cause real unhappiness. If you are feeling low on self-esteem, confide in a trusted family member or friend. Taking positive steps will help you to get back up to where you need to be.

Photo courtesy iStock.