5 Ways Relationship Breakdowns Can Affect Men’s Mental Health

In today’s society, men and mental health are two topics that are frequently not discussed enough. Sadly, this absence of discussion frequently prompts misguided judgments and dysfunctional behavior in men. Men’s mental health can be harmed when relationships end in a tumultuous way.

This is typically the result of conventional gender norms, which frequently portray men as strong and less likely to seek mental health support.

However, men can experience a variety of relationship issues, including feelings of loss and depression, when a relationship ends.

How do problems in relationships impact men’s mental health?

Men’s mental health can be severely impacted when relationships end. It can cause men to exhibit symptoms of mental illness like sadness, rage, and grief, which can quickly lead to depression. Resulting in a man questioning his sense of self-worth and identity.

In addition, these emotional responses are normal; however, if the breakup of the relationship is particularly traumatic or acrimonious, they may become more intense and last longer.

Relationship breakdown can make men feel detached and segregated from their socially encouraging groups of people, It can lead to feelings of rejection and abandonment if a man has put a lot of time and effort into a relationship.

Breakups in relationships can have practical effects on men’s mental health as well as their emotional tolls, such as financial difficulties that can lead to stress and anxiety.

Men’s mental illness may decrease as a result of all of these factors, and also their risk of developing mental health issues may rise.

Five ways breakup affects men’s mental health

A breakup can have significant major effects on men’s mental health, and the effects can last for a long time after the relationship ends.

…

1. Impact on Work and Productivity.

Broken relationships can hurt men’s mental health, which can result in lower productivity and absenteeism. This may make job loss even worse.

2. Self-esteem damage.

A breakup can significantly damage the self-esteem of many men. After a breakup, men may struggle with feelings of inadequacy and low self-worth, especially if they believe they did not live up to their partner’s expectations.

The mental health and well-being of men as a whole may suffer as a result of this.

3. Depression.

According to Willitts (2004), a breakdown in a relationship can be a major cause of depression in men, especially if the men are emotionally invested in the relationship.

They may experience feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and lack of motivation, as well as a decline in their enthusiasm for previously enjoyable pursuits.

4. Anxiety.

For men, anxiety in a relationship can also be caused by the uncertainty and emotional turmoil of a breakup. Worry and fear about the future, social situations, and everyday interactions with others are all examples of this.

5. Men may withdraw from social interactions and become socially isolated after a breakup.

This can exacerbate feelings of loneliness and depression. If they relied heavily on their partner for social support and companionship, this could be especially challenging.

It is essential to keep in mind that the effects of a breakup on men’s mental health can be extensive, and complicated.

Coping mechanisms for men’s mental health after a breakup.

Men frequently struggle with the fact that their mental health is significantly impacted after a breakup. It can be difficult to cope with these feelings and move on from a breakup, which can be a traumatic experience.

Men must develop effective coping mechanisms to help them manage their mental health and move on from the difficulties posed by a breakup. They can use these six coping mechanisms to deal with issues in their relationships, especially after a breakup.

1. Get help from a professional.

Talking to a mental health professional can give men a safe place to talk about and express their feelings and learn more ways to deal with their emotions.

2. Engage in activities that encourage self-care.

Activities such as exercising, meditating, eating healthily, or spending time in nature, if at all possible. Taking these steps can assist you in stress management and improve your mental health.

3. Create a support network.

Men can feel less alone and gain a sense of community and belonging by being surrounded by supportive friends and family. Emotional support and prevention of isolation can be provided by sharing feelings with trusted individuals.

4. Men who suppress their feelings run the risk of having additional issues in their relationships.

All things considered, men ought to permit themselves to communicate their feelings, whether it be through journaling, conversing with a companion, or searching out a care group. It’s important to let go of both positive and negative emotions.

5. Avoid using negative coping mechanisms.

Avoid using substances like alcohol or drugs. These can make it harder to recover from a broken relationship and can result in more serious mental health issues.

6. Focus on your attainable personal and professional goals.

When setting realistic goals and providing a sense of accomplishment. Men can gain a sense of purpose and direction by setting attainable goals for themselves, which can assist them in moving forward after a breakup.

Conclusion.

Men must address relationship issues as soon as they arise because they have an impact on their mental health. It could be by getting help from friends, family, or a professional in couples therapy to get through the emotional turmoil that comes with a breakup.

…

References:

https://www.technologynetworks.com/neuroscience/news/how-relationship-breakdown-affects-mens-mental-health-357963

https://news.ubc.ca/2022/01/26/when-relationships-break-down-men-are-at-risk-of-mental-illness/

https://theconversation.com/building-healthy-relationship-skills-supports-mens-mental-health-177243

—

***

—–

Photo credit: Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash