6 Brutal Truths I Want My Husband’s Mistress to Know

You thought it would be a fun little game to play with my husband, and in the process, you turned my world upside down.

But here’s the thing, sweetheart, life isn’t a game, and I’m not a pawn.

1. Congratulations on Your “Victory” (Not Really)

So, you’ve won a prize, huh? You’ve got him on your arm, and you’re probably feeling pretty smug about it.

Maybe you’re even thinking, “Wow, I must be something special to have stolen him away.” But let’s take a moment to examine this “prize” of yours.

What you have is a man who decided it was okay to break his vows, to shatter trust like it was nothing more than a cheap piece of glass. Not exactly the most honorable trait, don’t you think?

Is that really the kind of man you want? One who discards promises as easily as last season’s fashion?

Fun fact: according to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, men who cheat once are 350% more likely to cheat again. Let that sink in for a moment. The odds are stacked against you, darling.

So yes, you’ve got him now. But remember, you’ve won a man who’s proven he can’t stay faithful. You’ve “won” a man who thinks it’s fine to hurt those who love him the most.

That’s not a win in my book. It’s more like a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.

So, congratulations on your “victory”. I hope it was worth it.

2. You Didn’t Just Break a Marriage, You Broke a Family

You thought you were just having a bit of fun with him, right? A secret rendezvous here, a stolen kiss there. It was all so exciting and thrilling. But let me paint a different picture for you.

You see, what you did wasn’t just about two adults getting their jollies. Nah, it was much bigger than that.

You didn’t just break up a couple, you broke up a family. And let me tell you, breaking a family is like dropping a bomb. The damage spreads far and wide.

Our kids, innocent in this whole mess, have been left to pick up the pieces. They’re the ones asking questions like “Why isn’t daddy coming home?” and “Did I do something wrong?” They’re having to navigate through life with a broken home.

And trust me, the confusion, the anger, the insecurity they feel now isn’t something that just goes away with a few comforting words or a reassuring hug. It’s a wound that takes time to heal, and sometimes, it leaves a scar.

Next time you’re reminiscing about your exciting little affair, remember this: you didn’t just break a marriage, you broke a family.

3. I’m Not Broken, I’m Stronger

Might be thinking that you’ve left me shattered and broken, right?

That I’m just a pitiful mess crying over my once-perfect marriage. Well, let me correct that little misconception for you.

Yes, I cried. I won’t deny it. I cried rivers over the betrayal. I cried for the love I thought we had, for the dreams we shared. But here’s the thing, tears don’t mean I’m broken. They’re just a part of the healing process.

And let me tell you, I’ve healed and grown in ways I never imagined possible.

You see, this whole ordeal has shown me how strong I truly am.

I’ve faced one of my worst fears head-on and guess what? I survived.

Not only did I survive, but I also found within me a strength and resilience I didn’t know I possessed. It’s like discovering a superpower.

And you know what else I discovered? Independence. I learned that I could stand on my own two feet and that I didn’t need a man to complete me or make me happy. That’s something I’d forgotten over the years.

So, in a twisted way, thank you for reminding me.

Let’s get one thing straight. I’m not the broken woman you probably imagine me to be. I’m stronger, fiercer, and more independent than ever before.

And ironically, I have you to thank for that.

So, still feeling smug about breaking up my marriage? Because from where I’m standing, it looks like you did me a favor.

4. Karma Is Real

Ever heard of karma?

It’s this little thing that ensures what goes around comes around. And trust me, it’s relentless.

You’ve caused a lot of pain, and someday, you’re going to understand exactly how that feels.

5. You Didn’t “Save” Him

I know, you probably think you “saved” him from an unhappy marriage.

But let me tell you, he wasn’t a damsel in distress and you definitely weren’t his knight in shining armor.

He made his choices, and so did you. And now, you both have to live with them.

6. You Don’t Really Know Him

You’ve shared stolen moments, whispered secrets, and made promises in the dark. But here’s the thing, you’re only seeing one side of the coin.

You see him as this exciting, passionate man who swept you off your feet. But you don’t see the man who forgets to pick up his socks, who snores like a freight train, or who can’t make a decision without checking the sports scores first.

You don’t see the man who promised to love, honor, and cherish another woman, only to break that vow without a second thought.

You see when you’re the other woman, you get the highlight reel. The best bits, the thrilling scenes, the grand gestures. You don’t get the bloopers, the mundane everyday life, the challenges that come with a real, committed relationship. You get the fantasy, not the reality.

And let’s be real, fantasies are great, but they don’t last. When the lights come on, and the curtain falls, what you’re left with is a man who betrayed his partner, who lied, who cheated.

So remember, while you might think you’ve won the prize, you’ve only scratched the surface. You don’t really know him, not in the way that matters. And when the reality sets in, it might just shatter the illusion you’ve created.

But hey, enjoy the fantasy while it lasts. Just remember, all good things must come to an end, and when they do, karma is waiting in the wings.

And trust me, she’s got quite the show planned for you.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Vin Stratton on Unsplash