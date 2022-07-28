6 Extreme Relationship Lengths To Avoid Cheating

How do you feel about cheating?

Do you believe people who have been together for a long time will have a greater temptation to cheat?

Many people have powerful feelings about lust and flirting.

They know it is hard in long-distance and long-term relationships to stay faithful. They don’t even want the thought to cross their partner’s mind. You may feel the same, but don’t know how far you would go to stay committed.

Women and men fulfill different needs within companionship. Thus, the strategy to prevent cheating serves to ease the triggers.

Men are visual. Meanwhile, women are emotional. Here are the ways couples reduce cheating temptation in their relationship.

#1. Comforting statements

We love to make people feel good.

When a co-worker tells you about another horrible date, you want to ease their pain. What do you do? You reassure them they are worthy of love. You tell them, “Anyone would be lucky to have you.”

A statement like the above caused the drama in the Beyoncé movie, Obsessed. Thus, couples coach each other to not say any suggestive phrases.

#2. Texts

Direct messages can get problematic. A woman or man can know you are in a relationship and still pursue via text. These messages are hard to explain to your partner.

Your spouse will think, “why did the person feel comfortable sending you risky notes? “. Your intimate companion may also wonder, “why did you respond? “. “How did these exchanges occur so long before you told me?“

There are four common ways around this issue. The first is to not text members of the opposite sex one-on-one. What are the alternatives to this approach? Some couples have an open phone policy. Others convert most conversations to a group chat by adding their life mate. Or forward red flag texts to their partners.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

#3. Viewing habits

Avoid watching R-rated or pornographic material. Some couples aren’t comfortable with their lover seeing other individuals nude.

To them, it brings about temptation. You have committed your lives to each other. And seeing someone else undressed incites curiosity about viewing others. Or stir-up thoughts about exes and what they did in bed.

#4. Hangout spots

People in relationships chill with other couples.

This choice is deliberate. It reduces the possibility of cheating since inter-relational affairs are so complex.

How to further lower temptation? Some partners don’t leave their spouses alone with the opposite sex for long. Venues like Hooter restaurants, strip clubs, and bars are also off-limits. Many also choose to have dates in public places or take hotel vacations.

#5. Car rides

Do you notice most couples don’t carry passengers outside of family members? Do you realize some men drop off and pick up their women from all locations? Again, this is a deliberate choice.

It lowers the time spent with the opposite sex alone in a vehicle. It reduces opportunities to meet new people and strike up conversations. Plus, it gives the life partners more quality time together.

#6. Chats

I know some women or men will come onto you if you’re in a relationship. It doesn’t matter to them if you are happy or not.

But being unhappy deepens their desire to flirt or get you to cheat. Some couples don’t share relationship problems with outside people.

Temptation or Trust Problems?

The answer depends on the couple.

If a partner has a history of affairs, it is a trust issue. Otherwise, it is a way to avoid false accusations and keep the passion for each other alive. After all, it is difficult for some to transition from dating polygamy to monogamy.

Thank you for reading this post.

© Annie Wegner 2022-Present.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com