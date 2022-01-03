Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 6 Reasons Decision-Making Feels Like Swallowing Porcupines

6 Reasons Decision-Making Feels Like Swallowing Porcupines

Find a purpose that enables you to overcome discomfort.

by Leave a Comment

 

A coaching client recently said, “I don’t like making decisions.” This statement is like saying, ” I don’t like breathing.” A person who isn’t making decisions is dead.

Getting out of bed is a decision. Working-out is a decision. Showing up at work is a decision. Eating cake, or not, is a decision.

Everyone is a decision-maker.

Thank goodness we don’t notice most of the daily decisions we make. Every key I hit while typing this post is a decision that is both thoughtful and thoughtless.

Some decisions are like patting puppies but others are like swallowing porcupines. When you say you don’t like making decisions, you mean you don’t like certain aspects of decision-making.

6 reasons decision-making feels like swallowing porcupines:

#1. Approval and decision-making:

Private decisions aren’t scrutinized like public. Maybe you don’t like decisions because you need people’s approval.

#2. Certainty and decision-making:

Perhaps you set the bar of certainty unrealistically high. You’re paralyzed until you feel 100% certain. 70% certainty is typically enough.

#3. Consequences and decision-making:

Heavy consequences always make decisions confusing and stressful. Catastrophizing is paralyzing.

#4. Experience and decision-making:

Decisions you make frequently are easier than deciding to get married, buy a house, or change jobs.

You can’t sleep for a week the first time you terminate an employee. After years of experience, you can’t sleep the night before.

Find a purpose that enables you to overcome discomfort.

#5. Narrowing and decision-making:

The only decision that doesn’t eliminate options is the decision to create options.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
The narrowing process always follows the creation process.

#6. Responsibility and decision-making:

Maybe it’s easier to take the heat for the wrong decision that someone else made. Reflect on the responsibility you create for yourself with the decisions you currently make.

What’s hard about decision-making?

What’s essential about good decision-making?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares2

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x