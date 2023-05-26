6 Signs You’re Sabotaging Your Creative Journey

Let’s examine an unusual situation. Let’s pretend Sir Isaac Newton is dozing off beneath an apple tree. The apple drops. Instead of thinking about it, he wipes his head, shrugs, and throws away the apple. No universal rule of gravity would be the end of Newtonian physics. Yes, we’d be living in a world where fruit randomly slams into people’s heads.

While it’s funny to joke about, the fact is that many of us are doing this same thing on our way to becoming more creative.

And these Self-doubt, failure, and criticism make the creative path difficult. These barriers must be navigated, not avoided. Remember, creation is a marathon — a beautiful, tough, wonderful marathon.

Here are six warning signs that you may be stifling your creativity.

1. You’re a Perfectionist to the Core

The pursuit of perfection might masquerade as a virtue, but it stifles innovation nevertheless. Attempting perfection from the outset kills experimentation, on which innovation feeds.

Picasso didn’t whip up his masterpieces in a day, and J.K. Rowling didn’t just bang out Harry Potter in one go. They tried different things, messed up a bit, fixed their work, and got better in the end.

Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never attain it, as the great Salvador Dali famously stated.

2. You Fear Failure

The dread of making a mistake might prevent us from taking any action at all. Keep in mind that setbacks are only landmarks along the road to achievement.

Don’t forget Thomas Edison, who invented the light bulb after a thousand attempts. If someone said, “So, how did it feel to fail a thousand times?” What’s your opinion? Edison said, “Nah, man, I didn’t fail a thousand times.”

3. You Dismiss Your Ideas Too Quickly

Do you recall the ridiculous plan to adapt a best-selling book into a musical? This plan seemed completely absurd until we received “Les Misérables.” Even the most outlandish ideas have a chance of becoming the next great thing. It’s like tossing away a diamond in the rough if you dismiss an idea too quickly.

4. You Compare Yourself Too Much

Comparing your work to others all the time can be a bit of a slippery slope.

Being original and unique are the key features of any creative work. What difference does it make if your picture looks nothing like Van Gogh’s or if your book isn’t a Tolkien-style epic?

It’s original because it’s yours, and that’s a big deal.

“Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is you-er than you. Shout aloud, I am glad to be what I am.” — Dr. Seuss

And I truly believe this quote by Dr. Seuss.

5. You Don’t Give Yourself Time to Recharge

Like a high-performance racing vehicle, our brain needs some downtime after a burst of speed. Constantly pushing oneself without taking breaks might lead to exhaustion. So, relax, take a stroll, have a cup of tea, or watch some cat videos online; your imagination will be grateful.

6. You’re Not Open to Criticism

Do you recall George Lucas’s first presentation of the Star Wars concept? Production company heads laughed at the concept. Instead of taking the criticism personally, Lucas incorporated the helpful suggestions into his project, and voila: an epic space opera was created. The ability to handle criticism with a grain of salt is a necessary skill for every creative. Both constructive and negative criticism may help us develop into better versions of ourselves.

The creative process involves a struggle with uncertainty, rejection, and criticism. Mastering these hurdles is the key. Creative development is a marathon, not a sprint.

Don’t dismiss a sudden inspiration. Relax, let your imagination run free, and let it guide you to your own “gravity” of success.

According to American novelist Mary Lou Cook, “Creativity is inventing, experimenting, growing, taking risks, breaking rules, making mistakes, and having fun.” Don’t resist, join!

