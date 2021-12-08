7 Daily Habits of Truly Attractive People

When I think of attractiveness, I think of this:

“Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” ~ Coco Chanel.

Being attractive doesn’t mean you have to be beautiful physically all the time. It’s your mindset and your view on everything in life.

Attractive people are beautiful people and that’s why people are charmed by them.

They are able to attract everyone into their life because they do something that makes them stand out.

These habits will help you to understand the habits of attractive people.

#1. You View Yourself In A Positive Way.

“The power of thoughts can cause you either illness or recovery.” ~ Ibn Sina.

People can easily sense the way you see yourself. It easily shows on your face, and in your eyes as well. – Because our eyes are the window to the soul.

Your soul exhibits your emotions through your eyes. And how you feel about yourself. You talk to yourself in a loving, kind way and you go easy on yourself. You never let anyone determine who you are. You are the only one determining how worthy you are of love.

The more you believe you’re attractive, the more attractive you will become. It all starts with believing in yourself and people will notice the way you treat yourself.

Example. — If you feed the plant with beautiful words, it will grow into a beautiful strong flower. Feed yourself with positive words and you will blossom into a beautiful and strong person.

How To Do It.

Wake up in the morning by speaking kind words to yourself such as “I’m amazing the way I am.” and “I’m attractive and everyone likes me.” – Whatever affirmations that work for you.

and – Whatever affirmations that work for you. Apply daily self-care rituals to be in a better mood. Buy new clothes or try to get a haircut to achieve a refreshed look. It will make you feel like a brand new person. Quit the self-trash talk soon as possible.

#2. You Are Still Consistent When You Fail.

“Daily, consistent, focused, faithful expectation raises the miracle power of achieving your dreams.” ~ John Di Lemme.

As much as you understand the importance of being in touch with your emotions, you still persist no matter how hopeless you feel.

You persist in your life, no matter how angry, sad, hopeless, and heartbroken you are at the moment. – It shows your strength and people are attracted to your strength.

You never let negative emotions or bad moments ruin your day. Ever. You are okay with feeling negative emotions but you’re never okay with putting yourself down when something bad happens in your life.

How To Do It.

You have to stop giving up so easily and let your negative emotions decide what’s best for you. It doesn’t always know the truth. Our negative emotions can sometimes be a drama queen at moment.

You need the “IDGAF” mentality when you face failures. You know you won’t give up on failures when you know failures are part of having success.

#3. You Are Passionate About Your Dreams.

“If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.” ~ Albert Einstein.

You have a purpose in life that brings you joy and meaning in life. People are attracted to those who have focus on their goals instead of being attached to people all the time.

Nothing is more attractive than someone who chases their dreams and never relies on materialism and people to make them happy in life. It’s truly attractive when you follow your dreams no matter how many are against your dream.

When people say “No you can’t do it.” you revise it to “Yes I can do it.” You always transform your negative emotions into motivation. You heal when you do what you’re passionate about, and when you heal, you glow and your glow makes you attractive.

How To Do It.

You have to stop relying on people and materialism to bring you happiness. They add to your happiness but the core to happiness is when you do what you’re truly passionate about. It’s not people that will add to your happiness. – It’s healthy relationships that will add to your happiness.

Find something you’re truly passionate about. Do more of what makes you happy and less of what makes your family happy. It’s your life and you’re the film producer of your own life. No one else.

#4. You Are Willing To Try New Skills.

There are those who look at things the way they are, and ask why… I dream of things that never were, and ask why not? ~ Robert Kennedy.

People are very interested in those who are open-minded and curious to learn new habits. It shows that you’re an adventurous person who wants to keep exploring out of your comfort zone.

When you’re willing to try out new skills, you’re willing to level up in life and people are attracted to those who have an open mind with an open heart.

You never back off when you face challenges while learning. Instead, you keep on trying l with the person until you have learned it.

When you open up to new possibilities, people will perceive you as someone fun to be around because you are always up to do something fun in life with someone and it shows when you say yes to learning something new.

How To Do It.

Think before you give someone your response. Tell yourself “This is easy to learn.” And it will become easy. Ask yourself “Why am I afraid of trying this? Why not give it a try?” Exhibit curiosity in people’s lives and what they do, as well.

Think before you give someone your response. Tell yourself "This is easy to learn." And it will become easy. Ask yourself "Why am I afraid of trying this? Why not give it a try?" Exhibit curiosity in people's lives and what they do, as well.

You don't have the answers to everything, it's okay. Allow people to help you through your journey in this life. They can make your life easier if you let them. Learning is part of making your life easier.

#5. You Rely On Yourself Emotionally.

“To go out with the setting sun on an empty beach is to truly embrace your solitude.” ~Jeanne Moreau.

This means you find comfort in your solitude and single life. You aren’t afraid of being alone and you know you will find the right one someday when you believe in your self-worth.

You understand it’s no one’s job to make you happy or satisfied. This is because people will come and go in your life so it’s only you who can fulfill that job within yourself.

You’re fine with being alone but you’re not fine with feeling lonely with someone miserable. You will be shown as someone who isn’t needy and able to handle being on your own.

You know when you enjoy spending time on yourself instead of chasing people, they will come to you naturally.

Example: — Chase the cat and the cat runs away. Stop chasing the cat, focus on something else, and the cat comes to you.

How To Do It.

Learn to find comfort in being alone by spending your Saturday on your own instead of going out with your friends. You may feel like you’re missing out on life at first but you will soon find yourself reflecting on your life and spoil yourself by applying a self-care routine and enjoying the solitude.

It doesn’t mean you should always spend time on your own but it’s healthy to balance it out so you can learn to be detached from people and give yourself the love that you needed for a long time.

#6. You Easily Laugh At People’s Jokes.

“I’m very attracted to someone who makes me laugh and is that charming. Really, I could be charmed by anyone. ” ~ Beyonce Knowles.

Sometimes people come up with a joke to test out who is the grumpy one and the happy one. People will leave the room if they find out you never laugh at their jokes and you are always serious.

People find it attractive when someone has a beautiful smile and is able to laugh at the silliest jokes in the world. It’s a sign of someone with a child-like soul.

You know laughing is a healing medicine that helps to reduce the stress in you. When you laugh, you show people that you’re open-minded and enjoyable to be around. People who are enjoyable and easygoing to be around are super attractive.

How To Do It.

Loosen up and have fun. Laughing is super sexy. It’s super attractive. You will be viewed as a less grumpy person when you’re easygoing and exhibit radiance.

You should definitely watch more comedy movies if you want to understand humor and practice losing up the serious tension you have internally.

#7. You Are Very Relatable To People.

“When you stand and share your story in an empowering way, your story will heal you and your story will heal somebody else.” ~ Iyanla Vanzant.

People find you relatable because you’re able to be yourself without any filters turned on. You are able to agree and disagree with people because you’re not here to please anyone. You are here to be yourself.

Insecure people are people-pleasers, but confident people are not. It’s what makes them attractive.

It’s truly beautiful and attractive when you aren’t afraid to be yourself and the more you are yourself, the more people will find you relatable. — And attractive.

You’d rather say no than be peer pressured by the people. You never let your self-worth down for the sake of pleasing strangers who don’t care about you anyway. This was my harsh lesson.

How To Do It.

Be honest with yourself and with the people. Be open to sharing your personal stories, the good and the bad. Express your likes and dislikes. Be able to agree and disagree. It will help people feel less alone and they become attracted to you because you’re relatable.

Be yourself without the need to please everyone. You will never please anyone, anyway so be yourself instead of faking yourself.

All You Need To Know

You can, without a doubt, become more attractive once you apply these habits to your self-care routines.

These habits will help you to understand why someone gets all the attention and love. It will help you to make your life easier as you notice people showing more interest in you.

Are you willing to improve yourself today?

