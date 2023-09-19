7 Days Mindfulness Challenge — Get Started with Mindfulness

What is mindfulness

Mindfulness is being aware of what is going on in the present moment. Notice and observe without passing any judgement. Once you notice the quality of something, let go of the desire to analyze, or any kind of behaviour that involves any further “thinking”.

It is a state of awareness that involves being fully present and engaged in the present moment, without judgment or distraction.

It is the practice of paying attention to one’s thoughts, feelings, and bodily sensations, as well as the environment, with a sense of curiosity, openness, and acceptance.

Mindfulness exercise:

Let’s give it a try:

Get to a quiet place free of distractions.

How does the air feel on your skin? Is it cool and dry? Or is it warm and moist?

Are there any sounds in the background? Where is it coming from? Is it far and distant? Is it rhythmic? Is it melodious?

Now shift the attention to your body. Start to breathe more deeply and slowly and focus on your breath. As you inhale, relax every part of your body starting from your head, and shoulders, all the way down your spine, your belly, your legs, and your toes, and don’t forget your arms and fingers!

Do a quick body scan, is there tension in any part of your body?

Are you feeling any sensations in particular?

If you find that you’re unable to keep your mind free from thoughts, do not fight the thoughts or push them away. Simply stop resisting, moving, fighting — and just observe your thoughts, like you’re watching the clouds from below as they pass by, as they change their form, as they collide with each other, or disappear 🙂 Now apply that to your thoughts.

7 Days Mindfulness Challenge

Photo Credit-Helen Miao Yu(author)

How to practice and enter into a state of Mindfulness

To achieve and enter into a state of mindfulness, we can be creative! Choose what feels good for you today, and what is convenient for you. Even a few minutes to recenter ourselves can be very helpful.

Explore different methods such as:

meditation

deep breathing exercises

mindful movement practices like yoga or tai chi,

or simply by being more present

What are some benefits of Mindfulness?

First of all, it yields instant benefits of stress and anxiety relief. By breathing more deeply and evenly, you are calming your mind and body, and giving your organs and brain more oxygen.

If practiced long term, there are many proven benefits such as reducing stress and anxiety, improving emotional regulation, enhancing cognitive functioning, and promoting overall well-being.

Learning Mindfulness

At the beginning, it may require some learning. Once you have learnt how to do it, practice it often so that it comes automatically. In the long run, make it a habit 🙂

If you have difficulty entering a mindful state, you may seek the help of a friend, or an app to help guide you as you develop the habits and learn how to do it on your own.

About me:

On My Khe Beach @ Da Nang, Vietnam

Photo Credit-Helen Miao Yu(author)

Helen is a Yoga Therapist and Ayurvedic Therapist based in Hong Kong and at the time of publication of this article, she is completing her advanced Yoga Therapy and Ayurveda Training at Anahata Yoga in Hong Kong.

Final note…

Photo credit: Motoki Tonn on Unsplash