7 Laws Protecting Women’s Rights in the Workplace

Women have come a long way in the workplace, but discrimination and unfair treatment still do happen.

Part of protecting yourself is being educated about current laws and female rights in the workplace so you can make sure you’re being treated fairly.

Here are 7 important laws protecting women’s rights in the workplace that you should know about regardless of your industry.

The 7 Must-Know Laws Protecting Women’s Rights at Work

1. Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)

This act was passed near the end of the Great Depression to improve working conditions. This act set a maximum hour work week, a minimum wage, overtime pay and banned child labor. Though it’s not specific to gender, preventing child labor changed the lives of mothers throughout the nation for the better.

Since its passing in 1938, the FLSA has been amended more than twenty times. The act now requires a 40-hour maximum work week and an increased minimum wage. It covers the difference between part-time and full-time workers and salary vs. hourly paid workers.

2. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act

The well-known Civil Rights Act recognized every human being as equal. Title VII of this act specifically prohibits discrimination by employers based on race, color, sex, religion or national origin.

This law mandates that employers cannot treat people differently based on those categories during hiring, while you’re employed, and through the exit process. With this act, women cannot legally be discriminated against simply because of their gender.

3. The Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978

Unfortunately, many businesses prior to this act simply laid off or fired women when they were pregnant — it often saved them healthcare costs associated with pregnancy and the price of temporary help while women were gone. This amendment to the Civil Rights Act prohibits this behavior. Companies can no longer discriminate against hiring or continued employment based on pregnancy.

4. Equal Pay Act of 1963

That there is an Equal Pay Act may come as a bit of a surprise to some women who still earn about 80 cents per dollar that men earn. This act requires companies to pay women the same amount they would pay men for doing the same job, but it seems clear that’s a goal still on the horizon.

Considering the wage gap in the U.S., there’s still work to be done. However, this act was a big step towards making sure men and women are paid equally.

5. The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA)

This act is important for all women, but especially mothers, to know and understand. Under COBRA, employers are required to continue health benefits to workers for a limited period of time if they lose their job.

This applies if the employee is fired, is transitioning to a different job or has a family death or other outstanding situation. For mothers, keeping their health benefits can be extremely important especially during a tumultuous time, like a career change.

6. The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

The Family and Medical Leave Act protects eligible families who need to take time off work for medical conditions or to take care of a newborn child. This law was passed in 1993.

Any company with 50 or more employees is required to follow this act, which gives up to 12 weeks of unpaid medical leave to people with severe medical problems and for mothers or fathers to bond with their newborn or adopted child. The employee still receives health benefits they have with their employer during this time and will be guaranteed the same position they had before they left.

7. The Whistleblower Protection Act

The Whistleblower Protection Act protects workers who speak out about inappropriate or unsafe working conditions against retaliation and allows them to file a federal lawsuit.

This is an important law protecting women’s rights at work because it makes it more likely that women will report any sexual abuse or discrimination.

This act encourages women to come forward by promising them protection from retaliation and a percentage of money recovered or damages won in the case of a lawsuit.

Knowing your rights as a female employee can make or break your survival in the workplace. It ensures you will be treated fairly, and informs you of what you can expect from the laws in place and where those laws fall short.

Knowing these laws protecting women’s rights in the workplace can be a very helpful tool in your career.

