7 Love Lessons to Save Yourself From Disaster

In this blog post, we’re going to explore seven lessons you can apply to overcome a potential heartbreak faster. Let’s dive in and discover how we can learn new ways of loving ourselves, so we don’t end up ill-treated or unhappy.

“It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

7. Let The Chips Fall Where They May

Putting too much hope and expectation into people and situations can be a crushing disappointment if things don’t turn out the way we want them to.

The best way to stop breaking your heart is to accept that you cannot control what happens in life and be okay with that.

There are no guarantees, but taking a “let the chips fall where they may” approach may result in positive surprises as you open yourself up to different possibilities.

This doesn’t mean acting or expecting recklessly or without attention. Rather, it means making considered decisions based on thoughtful consideration of all the facts and then trusting yourself enough to release control.

Hoping for something impossible leads to more heartache down the line, but allowing ourselves the chance of something better could give us greater joy than we even knew was there.

6. Build Internal Happiness First

It’s essential to recognize that no one else can make you happy. Only you have the power to build a lasting feeling of contentment and joy within yourself — so invest time into creating your own happiness first and foremost.

For example, making time to connect with inner beliefs and noticing the beauty within allows one to rise above potential heartbreaks or bad relationships; it is a habit worth developing to protect your heart health.

In addition, focus on self-care activities such as exercising regularly, eating healthy meals, getting enough sleep, and taking time to relax and appreciate the moment. Doing this will help you to boost your inner strength and resilience, enabling you to cope better with external setbacks in life.

5. The Law of Reciprocity

No matter how much effort you put into a relationship, if the other person isn’t willing to meet you halfway, then it’s probably bound to fail.

So the next step towards stopping your heartache is to learn the law of reciprocity and apply it in any connection you make with someone.

In essence, this rule states that all relationships should be mutually beneficial, where both parties contribute equally to the relationship’s overall success and growth.

Don’t expect too much from others — instead, focus on treating them as you’d like to be treated yourself, which brings us to the next point.

4. Set Realistic Expectations

No relationship is perfect, and therefore it’s necessary to set realistic expectations of whoever you’re with. Don’t expect them to be your savior or make all your problems go away — know that they have their own battles too.

Instead, set achievable goals for the two of you as a couple, such as spending more quality time together or doing something fun every other weekend. That way, both of you will find more joy in your connection and feel secure knowing that you both have each other’s back.

“The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it…”

― Nicholas Sparks

3. Trying to Change Someone is Foolish

Even if you’re in a long-term relationship, there’s no guarantee that it will work out perfectly. Trying to change someone or expecting them to become who you want them to be is foolish and detrimental to both parties involved.

Remember that everyone has their flaws and idiosyncrasies — all of which make up who they are as an individual. If you truly love them, then learn to accept those traits. Let go of the need for control and understand that your partner is allowed to be themselves without any pressure from you.

2. Recognize Your Part in the Drama

Self-destructive behavior often comes from deep hurt, and it can take some soul-searching to interrupt the cycle. In order to learn how to stop breaking your own heart, you must first acknowledge where you are already hurting.

Identifying exactly why your heart aches will help you move through the pain with greater self-awareness and understanding. This means going within and exploring difficult emotions such as fear, disappointment, or grief. Ask yourself what you are really feeling and look honestly at yourself without blame or judgment.

Find a place of refuge — whether it’s supported by counseling or using creative expression — where you can explore the reactions inside yourself that lead to unhealthy behaviors that break your heart again and again.

1. Take Responsibility for Yourself

The key to preventing a broken heart is to stay in charge of yourself and your destiny. There is no one else who can make decisions for you, but you have control over how you react to circumstances, and it is essential that you keep this firmly in mind.

Becoming accountable for your decisions and learning from them will provide a shield of self-respect that defies heartbreak, allowing you to forge a path toward emotional well-being and joyous relationships.

Furthermore, prioritizing your mental health needs through self-care should be part of your routine to proactively support yourself emotionally, safeguarding against the sting of a broken heart.

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.”

― Mark Twain

The Bottom Line

No one likes to experience the sorrow of a broken heart, but with the right self-awareness and protective measures, you can learn how to stop breaking your own heart.

Recognize when a relationship is not working, set realistic expectations for yourself and your partner, accept that people are allowed to be themselves without any pressure from you, acknowledge the hurt within yourself, and take responsibility for yourself through self-care.

All these moves will help ensure you keep your heart safe while allowing it to love.

