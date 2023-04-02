7 Most Impactful Habits to Nurture a Strong and Loving Relationship

“Relationships thrive when both people feel comfortable being themselves and when communication is clear and open.” — Heather Welliver

I am deeply inspired by the relationship my friend, Max, and his fiancee, Ritah share. It is clear to all and sundry that they deeply love and respect each other.

Ritah and Max have been in a relationship for five years, and they continue to find new ways to strengthen their bond.

They both work hard to maintain a healthy relationship, and they say it is their daily “love habits” that have helped them create this desirable relationship. They say anyone can adopt these impactful habits to nurture a strong and loving relationship.

Here are The Seven Habits That Will Help You Nurture a Strong and Loving Relationship

1. Expressing Affection

“Affection is an essential aspect of any healthy relationship. It helps to create a bond between partners and makes each person feel loved and valued.” — Elizabeth Scott

Showing affection to your partner is a powerful way to strengthen your relationship.

Affection can come in many forms, such as holding hands, hugging, kissing, or cuddling. Physical touch releases oxytocin, which can enhance feelings of bonding and intimacy.

How anyone can adopt this:

Make an effort to show physical affection to your partner regularly. Hold hands while walking or cuddle while watching a movie. Find small ways to express your love and appreciation for them.

2. Setting a Shared Vision and Goals for The Relationship

“Without goals, and plans to reach them, you are like a ship that has set sail with no destination.” — Fitzhugh Dodson

My partner introduced me to relationship goal setting and I believe this intentionality that we put out into the universe by having goals is the reason that our relationshop is thriving. It is the best relationship I have ever been in, and the best partner by far.

My friend Max also says that having shared goals is an important habit to nurture a strong and loving relationship.

When you have something to work towards together, it gives you a sense of purpose and direction.

It also helps you navigate the ups and downs of life as a team.

Ritah and Max had a shared goal of starting a family. They made a plan to save money for a down payment on a larger home and started researching adoption agencies. By working towards this goal together, they were able to strengthen their bond and create a shared sense of purpose.

How anyone can adopt this:

Sit down with your partner and talk about your long-term goals and aspirations. These could be personal goals, like starting a new hobby or getting in shape, or they could be shared goals like traveling or buying a home.

Once you have a clear idea of what you want to achieve, you can work together to create a plan to make it happen. It is important to revisit your goals regularly and adjust them as needed.

3. Open and Honest Communication

“Communication is the key to any healthy relationship. Without it, there is no understanding, no mutual growth, and no way to connect.” — Matthew Hussey

Open and honest communication is vital to any relationship.

Max and Ritah say that to improve communication in their relationship, they practiced active listening, asking questions to clarify information, and avoided interrupting their partner.

They also shared their feelings and opinions in a respectful manner.

How anyone can adopt this:

Take time to actively listen to your partner when they speak. Practice summarizing their points to ensure that you understand their perspective.

Make a conscious effort to communicate your feelings clearly and respectfully.

4. Investing In Each Other’s Love Language

“Love is not just about being physically present; it’s about being emotionally available.” — Lalah Delia

Spending quality time with your partner is an essential habit to strengthen your relationship. This can involve doing activities together that you both enjoy, such as watching movies, cooking, or taking walks. You can also plan surprise date nights to break up the monotony of everyday life.

How anyone can adopt this:

Schedule regular date nights to spend quality time with your partner. Try new activities together to create new memories and deepen your connection.

5. Trusting Each Other Completely

“Trust is the foundation of any successful relationship. Without it, the relationship will eventually crumble.” — Steve Maraboli

Trust is one of the most crucial components of a strong and loving relationship.

It is important to be honest and transparent with your partner, keep your promises, and respect their boundaries.

Trust takes time to build, but it’s worth the effort. Max and Ritah consistently rejuvenate each other, and promise not to cheat on their partner.

How anyone can adopt this:

Be honest and transparent with your partner. Keep your promises and respect their boundaries.

If trust has been broken, take steps to repair it, such as seeking counseling or having an open and honest conversation.

6. Forgiveness

“Forgiveness is not always easy. At times, it feels more painful than the wound we suffered, to forgive the one that inflicted it. And yet, there is no peace without forgiveness.” — Marianne Williamson

Forgiveness is an essential habit to nurture a strong and loving relationship.

Holding onto grudges and resentment can erode the trust and connection between partners. Forgiveness allows both parties to move forward and grow together.

How anyone can adopt this:

Practice forgiveness by letting go of past hurts and disappointments. This doesn’t mean that you have to forget what happened, but it does mean that you release the negative emotions and work towards finding a resolution together.

It is important to communicate openly and honestly with your partner, expressing how you feel and what you need from them to move forward. Remember that forgiveness is a process and it may take time, but it’s worth the effort to restore your relationship.

For Ritah and Max, forgiveness played a crucial role in their relationship. They had a disagreement over finances that resulted in a lot of hurt and resentment. Instead of letting it fester, they sat down and talked through their feelings, coming to an understanding and finding a solution that worked for both of them.

Through forgiveness, they were able to strengthen their bond and move forward together.

7. Being Thankful and Grateful

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend.” — Melody Beattie

Being grateful is another essential habit to nurture a strong and loving relationship.

It is easy to take your partner for granted and forget to acknowledge all the little things they do for you. Being grateful helps you focus on the positive aspects of your relationship and reminds you of all the reasons you fell in love.

Ritah and Max made it a habit to express gratitude to each other every day, whether it was for a home-cooked meal or a supportive conversation after a long day. By focusing on the positive aspects of their relationship, they were able to cultivate a deeper sense of love and connection.

How anyone can adopt this:

Take the time to express gratitude to your partner on a regular basis. This could be through a simple “thank you” for something they did or a more elaborate gesture like a surprise date or gift. It is important to be specific about what you appreciate and how it makes you feel.

Being grateful helps create a positive feedback loop in your relationship, encouraging your partner to continue doing things that make you happy.

Final Thoughts

Building a strong and loving relationship requires effort, dedication, and the willingness to work together as a team.

By implementing these seven habits, you can create a foundation for a happy and fulfilling partnership.

Remember that building a relationship takes time and patience, but the rewards are immeasurable.

And Now Your Thoughts

Photo credit: Aleksandra Sapozhnikova on Unsplash