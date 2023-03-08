“If you want to bring a fundamental change in people’s belief and behavior…you need to create a community around them, where those new beliefs can be practiced and expressed and nurtured.” — Malcolm Gladwell

Most people that play it safe miss out on what’s on the other side of not playing it safe.

The dichotomy of risk versus reward lives in your inner psychology’s constant push and pull.

Now that doesn’t mean we should give away everything we’ve worked hard for, but it does mean we should learn how to take the shots we need to take to live a better, happier life.

7 Reasons Why Playing It Safe Holds You Back:

…

You don’t seize the opportunity to pursue what truly excites you. Whether it’s the woman who catches your eye or the next adventure that makes you nervous, take the chance. If your intuition or idea is really goddamn good, and it screams, “Hell Yeah!” trust yourself and go for it. We should look and listen for these feelings and emotions when they come up and then do something about them. You care about losing too much. Losing can be discouraging, but it’s necessary to appreciate the winning. Fear of failure shouldn’t hold you back from taking risks and making changes in your life. Embrace the small risks that lead to greater rewards, and don’t let losing deter you from trying ever again. It’s the losses that make the victories all the sweeter. It’s the defeats that make winning feel like a 90-minute hot stone full-body massage. Get better at losing and adapting, and you’ll enjoy the process of both more. This goes with number two — you take defeat, critical feedback, or outside opinions personally. If they aren’t in your camp, on your team, or part of your mission, let it go. If you want to succeed, don’t dwell on your setbacks or the empty critical words of others. Whether it’s missing the game-winning shot or getting rejected by a potential hottie, move on quickly and keep moving forward. Learn from your losses and get back in the game. Persistence and resilience are key to achieving your goals. You don’t pursue what genuinely makes you feel authentic and happy in business, fitness, or relationships. Don’t compromise your values for the sake of status, luxury, or greed. Love the game you’re playing, and don’t be afraid to take risks. You could live your dream life right now if you’d take the leap and take the path less traveled. You don’t find joy in the simple things. Happiness, joy, peace of mind, and personal growth happen during the process of becoming your best self. Even the difficult parts of life can be fulfilling if you understand your soul’s evolution. Look for the infinite games in your life, the pursuits that bring you long-term happiness and personal growth. Don’t force yourself to do something you hate; don’t chase short-term gratification, don’t live your life by comparing it to others; find what you love and push every part — mind, body, soul — to excel. You can’t invert your life. Imagine your life in Benjamin Button reverse. What would you do differently if you knew this was your last year on Earth? If you lost everything, how would you rebuild your life? Think about what truly matters to you and live accordingly. Avoid getting caught up in short-term pleasures and distractions that don’t align with your vision of how you want to live your last year on Earth. You want superficial success, not authentic success. True success comes from pursuing your passions and sharing your light with the world. By growing your connection to your community, giving yourself to them, and helping them, you let go of external pressures to be anything more than what you are. If you live with a compassionate intention and purpose to serve, you’ll cherish your success, not your bank account.

Good luck out there, I hope you enjoyed my 7 Reasons Why Playing It Safe Holds You Back.

Let me know if it helped.

Trevor Huffman

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Helena Lopes on Unsplash