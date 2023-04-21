7 Signs You’re Destined to Be Together

Have you ever met someone and felt an immediate spark? Did it feel like you already knew them before laying your eyes on them for the first time? Are your hearts intertwined so tightly that nothing in this world could pull you apart?

A lot of us have had these strong soul mate moments at some point in our lives. But how do we know if two people are truly meant to be together? If that special person has popped into your life recently and stirred up a whirlwind of emotions — don’t worry!

This blog post is here to help decipher whether or not you both have what it takes to go the distance. We’re going to take a look at seven signs that may indicate if love is worth pursuing or if things should remain platonic.

“Love isn’t something natural. Rather it requires discipline, concentration, patience, faith, and the overcoming of narcissism. It isn’t a feeling, it is a practice.” — Eric Fromm

…

7. Every Moment Is a Blessing When Together

When two people are destined to be together, it’s easy to notice. They have an unbreakable bond that can be felt miles away, and their love is infectious. One sign that a couple is destined to be together is when every moment spent together is a blessing.

Whether they’re having the time of their lives or just lounging on the couch, they find joy in each other’s presence. It’s almost as if time stands still when they’re together, and nothing else matters in the world.

They could be surrounded by chaos, but as long as they have each other, everything is right in the world. So, if you’re lucky enough to have found that person who makes every moment feel like a gift, hold on tight because that’s a sign that your destiny is intertwined.

6. Survivors of Tough Times

Life can be a rollercoaster ride, and relationships are no exception. There are bound to be ups and downs that we have to navigate through. But what happens when those downs become full-on nose dives?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Well, it’s tough. But let me tell you something, folks. It’s also a test. And the ones that come out of it, stronger and more bonded, are the ones that are truly destined to be together. Think about it. When times are good, it’s easy to love someone.

However, when times are tough, that’s when the real work begins. And if a couple can weather the storm and come out the other side, hand-in-hand and still in love, they have officially proven they were made for each other.

5. You Constantly Challenge Each Other to Grow

Think about a long-lasting relationship; what comes to mind? Comfort, stability, and familiarity, right? But hold on to your hats, folks, because I’m here to tell you that a little bit of healthy competition can actually be a sign that a couple is truly “meant to be.”

It’s like when you and your partner are playing a game of Scrabble, and you both start throwing down words like “quixotic” and “zephyr” in a battle to see who can win the most points.

Sure, there may be some trash-talking involved, but at the end of the day, you’ll both come out of it feeling challenged and stimulated- and that’s the kind of energy you want to be bringing into your relationship.

Constantly pushing one another to try new things, to better themselves, and to reach for the stars is a surefire sign that you’ve found the person you want to grow old with.

And who knows, maybe someday you’ll be playing Scrabble with your grandkids and telling them about the time you beat their grandpa with the word “quixotic.”

4. Play Pretending Isn’t Necessary

Well, well, well… if it isn’t the age-old question — how do I know if I’m meant to be with this person for the rest of my life?

Look no further, my friends! The answer is simple: if you can be your true, authentic self with each other, then consider yourselves destined to be together.

For instance, when we first meet someone, we tend to put on our best behavior and try to impress them. But as time goes on and we become more comfortable, our true selves start to shine through.

Hence, if you both can let your guard down and be your true selves around each other without fear of judgment or rejection, then that means you have a strong foundation for a lasting relationship. It’s like two puzzle pieces fitting perfectly together — you just know it’s meant to be.

…

“When you find that one that’s right for you, you feel like they were put there for you, you never want to be apart.” — Joe Manganiello

…

3. Your Love is Unconditional

Love is undoubtedly one of the most complex and mystical experiences known to humankind. It’s something that we all crave and yet can be so elusive. But when couples experience unconditional love, it’s like a bomb has gone off in their hearts, and nothing can stop them from being together.

Unconditional love is the ultimate sign that a couple is destined to be together. It means that no matter what life throws their way, they will stick together and push through. It’s like they’ve found a bond that cannot be broken. This kind of love isn’t just about words; it’s through actions.

It’s about accepting and loving your partner for who they are, flaws and all. Because when you love someone unconditionally, you embrace their imperfections as part of who they are, and that’s what makes them perfect for you. So, always choose love because it’s the only thing that truly matters.

2. You Share the Same Values and Goals

Have you ever met a couple who just seem to fit together like puzzle pieces? They finish each other’s sentences, and their love for each other is evident in how they talk and behave. What is their secret?

It’s quite simple — they share the same values and goals. When a couple shares the same fundamental beliefs and aims, they are destined to be together. If one partner wants to travel the world and the other craves stability and routine, there’s bound to be conflict.

Nonetheless, when two people are on the same page, they can build a life together that is harmonious and fulfilling. After all, we all want to be with someone who sees the world the same way we do, right?

Consequently, if you’re on the hunt for your soulmate, keep in mind that finding someone who shares your values and goals is the key to a happy and long-lasting relationship.

1. Compromises

Let’s be real; relationships aren’t easy. Sure, the honeymoon stage is all rainbows and butterflies, but eventually, reality sets in, and you start to see each other’s flaws. During these times, the will to make sacrifices for the relationship truly shines through.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For example, when you’re willing to put your partner’s needs before your own, whether skipping a night out with the guys or compromising on what movie to watch, it shows a level of selflessness essential for a long-lasting relationship.

And if both parties are willing to make sacrifices, it’s a surefire sign that they’re committed to each other and ready to face any obstacle that comes their way.

Therefore, if you find yourself making sacrifices for your significant other without hesitation, don’t fret; it just might be a sign that you’re destined to be together.

…

“You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” — Julia Roberts

…

The Bottom Line

Obviously, no two relationships are the same; ultimately, it’s up to you and your partner to decide whether or not you’re meant to be together. But these seven signs will definitely help point you in the right direction.

Hence, if you want a relationship that lasts, look out for these signs to test how strong your connection is with your partner. After all, true love is worth fighting for! Good luck with your quest!

…

Want to learn something new every day? Get started with Medium by easily signing up and launching your own blog; it usually takes less than a couple of minutes. Plus, you’ll get access to unlimited fascinating articles for just 5 dollars a month by clicking on my referral link.

Affiliate Disclosure: By signing up with my referral link, I will receive a commission at no additional cost to you. “It’s a proven fact that generosity makes you a happier person.”

This post was researched and inspired by these sources:

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information might be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Sandip Borude on Unsplash