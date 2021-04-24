7 Signs You’ve Found Your True Love

You meet someone. You get to know each other. You start talking with them with no expectations and suddenly get hooked to their charm. You want to talk with them every day. You crave their attention. You don’t know why you like spending time with them.

Days pass by and you’re still talking with them every day. They show interest in you. One fine day, you notice that you both have texted each other more than 100,000 messages on WhatsApp in 3 months. You both admit that you like each other. You think that they are your future and your source of happiness. You always make some time to spend with them. You make sure to tell them how much they mean to you. You both talk everyday and life is going well.

Suddenly, they start replying late to you. They make excuses to you that they are busy. You miss them but it seems like they don’t want to talk with you. You feel insecure that they are bored of you. Days pass by and you still don’t talk to each other. You want to talk to them a lot but don’t because you don’t want to disturb them. Finally, you get the courage one day to tell them that you miss them a lot. They tell you that they don’t want to talk to you anymore. It’s over. So soon.

A lot of thoughts barge into your head.

“Why didn’t I try hard enough?”

“What did I do to lose you?

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be okay!”

“I can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone.”

“I’m so tired, I don’t know if I will ever feel better.”

“Anyone else is just not you!”

“Why were their texts so dry before they left me. Did I tell anything wrong?”

“I think I will always be this miserable.”

You don’t know what happened between you both. Was it a story of true love or was it a story of depression? Or was it just a lesson in your life? The thing is, you can still have a true love for your partner even after they leave you. However, it is always wise to forget about them if they leave you, as the relationship experts say. Always watch out for these signs to know if it’s true love.

***

After spending time together, you feel happy

You feel happy and content after spending time with each other. There is something about your partner that makes them so enchanting. Even on your saddest of days, you feel happy after talking to them. You always wait for that time of the day when you both will be talking again.

Your mind plays a lot of thoughts about them. You always think about what you’ll talk about with your partner the next time you meet them. You share everything with them and feel happy after listening to their feedback.

***

They share every small detail of their life with you

You like sharing everything in your life with them. So do they. They always share what’s going on in their life with you and you like listening to them.

They tell you whom they like and whom they hate. They tell you what their favorite food is. They tell you what their favorite series is. They tell you many other things and so do you.

Communication to a relationship is like oxygen to life. Without it, it dies. ~Tony Gaskins

***

They trust you more than anyone else

They trust you like their own eyes. They never imagine you doing anything wrong or betraying them in any way. Whenever they face any problems they tell you first. They always seek your counsel because they trust you the most. They follow whatever advice you give. They trust you before trusting anyone else. They value your opinion. They follow your path. The best proof of love is trust. Love is giving someone the power to destroy you, but trusting them not to.

Love without trust is nothing more than infatuation. ~Ellen Hopkins

***

They make you feel more confident about yourself

They are supportive of you. They never try to put you down or hold you back. They are optimistic about whatever you do, and whichever decision you want to take. They encourage you to follow your dreams. They encourage you to never give up. They lift your mood and bring confidence in you.

They always make you feel happier and encourage you in whatever you do. They bring confidence in you. Their optimistic words lift your hopes and urge you to do more good in life.

***

They will call or text you for no reason

They never hesitate to call you or text you. Sometimes, they may randomly call you when you’re having dinner with your family. They’ll reach out to you whenever they miss you. They always want to be in touch with you.

However, they’ll not be clingy. They’ll not disturb you after you tell them that you’re busy. They’ll never feel shy to admit that they missed you whenever you were away.

***

You let go of your ego after talking with them

You don’t show your attitude or your haughtiness while talking with them. You are on your best behavior while you talk with them. They will make you lose all your attitude.

People show haughtiness to prove that they are better than the other. But you already think that your partner is one of the best. This is the reason why you won’t show your ego towards her. It’s because you want to be equal to your partner, not above them.

***

They support you during all your highs and lows

They don’t abandon you when you’re at your lowest. They won’t pamper you more if you’re successful. They’ll love you all the same, in all your ups and downs in life. They’ll be by your side from the beginning till the end.

They’ll always take your side when you’re in an argument. Even when you’re wrong, they’ll not disagree with you while you’re arguing. Rather, they would tell you later in private that they think you’re wrong. They will really try hard to help you out if you face any setbacks in your life. They will also feel genuinely happy for you if you achieve success in your life.

***

Takeaway

Even after your partner shows all these signs, the bitter truth is that there is still a possibility that they may still leave you. The reason might be that they pass away, get married to someone else, or an unknown reason. Sadly, you can never be sure that a person will still be a part of your life next time the sun rises. Sometimes people beloved to us are taken from us suddenly by a car crash or illness. Sometimes the person you wanted to grow old with abandons you when you need them most. Every time it hurts, it hurts differently. Unfortunately, that’s just how things are. All you can do about it is to be prepared. Focus on yourself, learn to be happy on your own. Take good care of yourself and make sure you love the person you see in the mirror because that’s the only one who’s guaranteed to be with you until the end.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***