7 Steps to Success to Accomplish Your Goals

Success means something different to everyone. For some, it’s about how much you earn; for others, it’s about achieving rank and promotion; others may see it as finding their version of happiness.

There is no right or wrong answer, as we all have unique personalities and goals that make us who we are. To achieve success, we must first define it for ourselves and then do what is needed to get to where we want.

There are certain characteristics and steps that you can take, however, to achieve success regardless of how it’s defined.

To what are we referring? Consider the following seven steps to success that are universally important in accomplishing goals.

Steps To Success To Accomplish Your Goals

1 – Get Started

Success is not achieved by simply wanting it. It takes work and effort. Most importantly, you need to start.

Start studying, working, networking, gaining experience, researching what you need to do, and making a plan of execution.

How do you do this?

Start a journal about your journey

Write down what you hope to accomplish

For each item on your list, define how you hope to get there and the steps you need to take

Get to work completing those first steps

The first step is to start, and then you just have to keep going.

2 – Believe In Yourself

Feelings of imposter syndrome and insecurity about our capabilities are common. However, they do not need to define who we are or hinder progress.

The first step to success is to believe you can achieve your goals. Take time each day to remind yourself of what you know, acknowledge things you did right, and above all, be kind to yourself as you figure things out. Beating yourself up will only make things worse.

When you’re feeling overwhelmed or intimidated, one technique that helps is to break down your tasks. Focus on what needs to be done, do it, and then think about the next. It makes everything more manageable, and you’ll gain confidence as you go.

Understand that you know more than you think. You must channel your inner confident self and bring it to the surface.

3 – Develop Work Ethic & Curiosity

Talent may help you get started in your passions, but hard work gets you over the finish line. Many successful people have stated, as well, that they credit their success to their ability to outwork their peers.

However, hard work isn’t just about being busy and filling up your time with tasks. Hard work includes being productive and spending time wisely on tasks that will help you progress.

Alongside hard work is intellectual curiosity. Ask questions, read regularly, network and speak with others and learn from their stories and experiences. You can find life and career lessons in the most surprising of places. Take advantage of the resources available and let your curiosity lead the way.

4 – Don’t Give Up. Have Grit & Perseverance

No matter how hard you work or prepared you are, hurdles are inevitable. As professionals, you may experience adversity in the workplace; women experience pushback and are often penalized for balancing work and life; opportunities for advancement may pass you by; life happens, and personal setbacks can hinder your way forward.

Perseverance and grit are essential steps to success in overcoming hurdles, breaking barriers, and achieving goals.

In addition to not giving up, be prepared to pivot. For instance, consider changing jobs if your current one is making you stagnate. Speak to the appropriate people so you can continue to make waves and establish yourself so that you’re indispensable.

Perhaps you have no choice if you need the income, and that’s ok. Just remember to keep an eye out for new opportunities that are more in line with what you want. Companies that don’t match your ideals or are unwilling to invest in your growth are not worth getting into.

The most significant growth often occurs when we make changes and gain more experience. So keep an open mind!

5 – Find Mentorship

On the road to success, it can be a real struggle. It’s important to have some guidance and help. Find a mentor you can speak to, ideate with, and share your experience.

A mentor often is someone who has done what you’re hoping to do. However, this isn’t a requirement. Find a mentor that you look up to and hope to emulate. This can be someone you know through your work, through friends and family, or a contact that you make via networking.

Look for qualities in a mentor that you hope to possess.

6 – Create A Support System

The types of people you choose to surround yourself with can affect how far you go. Be mindful of naysayers and even those who never disagree with you. What you need are people in your corner who are not afraid to tell you the truth if it’s for your own good.

It’s common to lose friends as you work on yourself and your goals. It’s important to let go of those that hold you back and find like-minded folks with whom you can connect and rely upon for support.

On the same note, be there for someone else who needs support. Helping colleagues and friends will not lead to your demise, and another’s success is not your failure. Rather, having and being in a support system helps everyone.

7 – Use Failure As An Opportunity

Failure is a part of any attempt to accomplish goals. Instead of seeing it as a deterrent, use failure as an opportunity. Learn the lessons that the experience teaches you, find ways to solve the problem, and try again differently next time.

When one door closes, look for a window. There is always another path forward that is waiting. You just have to find it.

Measuring Success

No matter what type of goal you are pursuing, you need to have checkpoints in place to measure your progress. These checkpoints can help you break down your long-term goals into short-term goals.

For instance, if your goal is to become a doctor, then a checkpoint would be to score well on the entrance exam (the MCAT). If you’re pursuing success in starting your own business, then you may look at metrics like revenues, cash flows, and profits. As an influencer, you’ll likely monitor your social media standing and engagement.

Regardless of what they are, it’s important to take stock of your progress. Doing this can help motivate you, identify areas of your strategy that may need improvement, and highlight if you need to pivot. Measuring your success in an objective manner helps ensure that you’re on the right path and that it’s working.

In Summary

These steps to success are not confined to any one type of goal, accomplishment, or vision. Anyone who wants to find success should follow these steps.

Above all, don’t let people tell you what you can or cannot do. Create a routine that allows you to stay on your path and keep sight of your goals at all times.

Final Thoughts

We all want success and to be seen as successful. However, success is never quick, it never happens overnight, and it’s never easy.

Achieving what you want takes time, effort, consistency, and persistence. Every experience you have teaches you something new, and every attempt to succeed shows you what you are capable of.

At the end of the day, whatever your goals, you have to want it enough to go for it. Ignore the noise and focus on what matters. Follow these steps to success, and you’ll be able to achieve anything.

