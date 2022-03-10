7 Things Men Really Need From Women

What do men want from the woman they’re dating? It’s a difficult question to answer. Answering such a topic, in fact, necessitates a full understanding of male psychology, human psychology, love, behavioral patterns, and so on.

“What guys want in and from women is becoming more complicated by the minute,” expert Eric Jaffe said in Psychology Today. “Men and their motivations change throughout time.”

What we want changes as social norms and the way we date and see relationships evolve. This makes it more vital than ever to grasp what men truly need, rather than just what they say or think they need.

True, some guys have a knack for articulating what men need from women. Men, on the other hand, are frequently encouraged to be tough in the face of sadness and to put on a false bravado when dealing with emotions. As a result, individuals don’t always think to explain what they need in a relationship, or they aren’t even aware of it.

Though each guy is unique and the things that make him happy differ, there are a few basic requirements that practically every man needs from a woman he is dating.

Here are the 7 most important things men need from women in a relationship

1. Heart

Most men (but not all) are unable to express their concerns, fears, and frustrations to others. As a result, they need a woman with whom they can open up and who is kind and understanding enough to be vulnerable.

2. Attention

Men need women who are good listeners because they enter a state of flow while talking about something intimate or private. A man may shut down if this flow is disrupted too much. Instead, if a man expresses an interest in something, give him feedback if he asks or appears receptive, but for the most part, let him speak for himself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Make an effort to be in a healthy emotional state yourself to give him the room to be vulnerable. He won’t feel comfortable discussing his problems with you if you’re falling apart or always on an emotional roller coaster. You may offer a refreshing sense of calm and tranquility to his life by being there for him when he’s ready to talk and giving him your undivided attention. It may sound a little mystical and spiritual, but it’s true!

To be clear, I’m not advocating for you to be fake and wear a huge grin all the time. (No one is going to benefit from that.) My point here is that you should try to be as positive as possible. It will be easier for him to open up to you as a result of this.

>>Words that make ANY man devoted to you? (how-to video)<<

3. Respect

Men need respect in general, but especially in dating and relationships. The majority of guys require a woman who values them for who and what they are. Look at what he’s good at and passionate about, and be genuine in your encouragement. Don’t manufacture up feelings you don’t have only to pique a man’s interest in you.

It’s a bit old-fashioned, but some guys desire to be viewed as heroes in some way. He doesn’t need to save you, but he wouldn’t mind saving the day once in a while. That he wants to be someone you look up to and seek guidance from. Ask about topics that you’re actually interested in. Ask about his opinions. Going to someone you care about when you’re having problems is an important aspect of maintaining a successful relationship, and it also makes a man feel needed and loved.

4. Freedom

Giving a man space when he needs it, letting him hang out with his male friends, encouraging his hobbies, and appreciating him as an individual apart from the relationship you share are all examples of freedom in a partnership. Giving a man independence also means that he isn’t the center of your universe. If you identify yourself based on the man you’re seeing, you’re likely to scare him away.

5. Trust

“I want to take away your pain and misery but all I need is your faith in me.” Tupac memorably rapped. You trust and believe in a man because you believe he is a good person. You’re not attempting to accuse, blame, or criticize him because you know who he is. A man will go on to another lady if he doesn’t feel comfortable with you. Unless he shows you a reason not to, trust and have faith in him. True love is defined by being on the same team, as partners in crime. Learn to let go and trust the person you’re with if you want to allow yourself the opportunity to feel and experience this.

>>Filthy secret that makes a man addicted to you forever<<

6. Authenticity

A man does not desire a lady who acts one way in order to please him. This could be perceived as having a hidden goal or making you appear manipulative when all you’re trying to do is make someone happy. Instead of asking yourself, “What does this man need from me?” think about it in terms of “What do I want to contribute to this man?” Find out what you wish to give without expecting anything in return. This is an energy that guys (and people in general) can’t seem to get enough of.

7. Sex & Attraction

Men and women both need sex. However, physical intimacy entails much more than simply sex, including kissing, snuggling, teasing, and the works. Men need women who allow them to be sexually open and who are not scared to be intimate or enjoy themselves. Sex is a means for men and women to feel more connected and to strengthen their bonds. Men must be able to express their actual sexual urges without fear of being judged, ridiculed, or mocked as a result.

To attract a man, you don’t need huge boobs, a flat tummy, long hair, or a lot of cosmetics. They do, however, need the ladies they’re with to turn them on. This does not mean that you must always have your hair perfectly styled and your makeup flawless, but you should value yourself and take care of your appearance.

Have faith in me. You have everything a man need from a woman right now. And you’ll meet a man that admires you for who you are and how you live your life. Don’t stress about attempting to fit into some preconceived notion of what a man needs. Instead, accept yourself and trust that it will seem natural when the perfect person comes along.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock