7 Toxic Behaviors You Should Avoid at All Costs in Your Relationship

I have many male friends. Possibly because I was the only sister to eight brothers. I just thrive more with male friendships than female ones.

Mark excitedly invited me to coffee one cloudy Tuesday afternoon. I was bored out of my mind drawing doodles in my gynecologist’s waiting area. Mark is great energy so I eagerly accepted and met him about an hour later.

“Tesky! he said excitedly. “I have decided I am going to marry Karen! I am so excited for the rest of our lives!”

I was ecstatic. I felt it was long overdue and my cloudy day had suddenly turned blindingly bright! It was a match made in heaven, the fairytale kind of love story, and I knew they were going to be in love forever.

They were both truly irresistible in their love.

That was three years ago. Today, Mark can’t bear to hear Karen’s name mentioned in his proximity.

…

Rose-colored glasses

You see, Karen and Mark had a love story that many envied.

They first crossed paths in college, their lives converging serendipitously. Karen was a passionate art major, and Mark was a dedicated biology student. Their worlds couldn’t have been more different, but they were drawn to each other like magnets.

They were active listeners to each other.

Their relationship blossomed as they discovered shared interests and complementary personalities. Karen’s creative spirit was balanced by Mark’s rationality.

They spent hours together in the library, him helping her understand complex biology concepts, and her bringing a burst of color and artistry into his life.

Their love deepened as they navigated life’s challenges together. After graduation, they moved in together, sharing a cozy apartment filled with art projects and biology textbooks. Both were supportive of each other’s dreams, and it was evident that their love was something special.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

After we met that day, they were engaged within a week and had plans to be married within a year.

However, like many couples, their troubles started subtly.

…

Trouble in paradise

It was when Mark began a new job at a research lab that he met Lisa, an intelligent and vivacious colleague.

Lisa and Mark’s shared passion for biology created an instant connection, and they often found themselves deep in conversations about their work.

Mark felt invigorated by the intellectual spark he shared with Lisa. He began mentioning her name to Karen, highlighting her achievements and her witty sense of humor.

Karen initially dismissed it as a harmless work friendship.

She trusted Mark and believed in their love. But, as time passed, she noticed Mark becoming increasingly distant.

He seemed preoccupied with his new colleague, and their shared conversations started to overshadow the ones he had with Karen.

The small, seemingly insignificant shift in his attention didn’t raise any alarms at first.

It wasn’t until Karen stumbled upon a text message exchange between Mark and Lisa that the reality of their problems hit her. The messages were innocuous on the surface, but the undercurrent of emotional intimacy was undeniable.

It was at this moment that Karen realized their relationship was in jeopardy.

This is a common scenario in relationships. Often, the troubles start subtly, with tiny cracks that go unnoticed.

People assume that love can conquer all, and they neglect the importance of open communication.

Mark’s growing connection with Lisa, while not inherently wrong, was left unchecked, creating emotional distance between him and Karen.

Everyday life and busy routines masked the significance of these changes.

…

Maintaining a healthy relationship requires effort from both partners, and it’s essential to be aware of toxic behaviors that can erode the foundation of love and trust.

Here are 7 Easy-To-Ignore Destructive and Toxic Behaviors You Should Avoid at All Costs in Your Relationship

1. Avoid Emotional Cheating

“Cheating isn’t limited to the physical realm; emotional infidelity can be equally damaging.” — Dr. Sarah Anderson, Relationship Counselor

I used to be guilty of this nasty habit in past relationships. I would tell myself, “it is just harmless flirting, it will lead nowhere, I love my boyfriend.”

That is emotional cheating, where I would share my emotions with someone other than my partner.

Emotional cheating is a subtle yet potent form of betrayal that often goes unnoticed until it is too late.

It can manifest through intimate actions and a lack of transparency with your partner.

Karen noticed that Mark had started to confide in a female coworker, Lisa, about personal matters that he used to share exclusively with her.

Their emotional connection was shifting, and Mark’s increasingly negative comments about Karen left her feeling isolated and unloved.

…

2. Avoid Comparing Your Partner to Someone Else

“Comparison is the thief of joy, and in a relationship, it can be the harbinger of trouble.” — Dr. Lisa Martinez, Psychologist

Karen couldn’t help but notice how Mark seemed more enamored with his colleague, Lisa.

He often brought up Lisa’s achievements, hobbies, and personality in conversations.

Karen started to grow resentful and jealous.

She felt like she was being measured against Lisa, and this constant comparison eroded her self-esteem.

It was clear that Mark’s feelings for Lisa were taking a toll on their relationship.

…

3. Avoid Picking Unnecessary Fights

“Unnecessary fights are a smokescreen for deeper issues within a relationship.” — John Reynolds, Marriage Therapist

Again, one of the nasty toxic habits I was good at displaying. I told myself I enjoyed the make-up sex we would have after a fight, but the fights were eating away at our relationship with my ex.

And unfortunately, a time reached when we could no longer enjoy intimacy because our minds were now skewed towards fighting first.

Towards the demise of their relationship, Karen and Mark’s arguments had become increasingly absurd.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mark seemed irritable and quick to accuse Karen of wanting to break up.

These senseless quarrels left Karen feeling like her partner was seeking an easy way out.

She suspected that Mark wanted her to become so fed up that she would initiate the breakup, sparing him the responsibility of ending the relationship.

…

4. Avoid Acting Uneasy and Uncomfortable Around Your Partner

“When someone distances themselves in a relationship, it’s often a sign of hidden issues or a change of heart.” — Dr. Emily Turner, Relationship Expert

Karen noticed that Mark was avoiding including her in his social life, a stark contrast to their previous outings with friends.

His reluctance to introduce her to his colleagues and friends raised concerns.

It was as if Mark was trying to separate his life from Karen’s, creating a palpable emotional distance between them.

…

5. Avoid Being Disrespectful

“Respect is the cornerstone of a healthy relationship; without it, the foundation crumbles.” — Dr. Michael Harris, Couples Therapist

Mark’s behavior had taken a disrespectful turn.

He started name-calling and belittling Karen, leaving her feeling small and unappreciated.

The verbal abuse had become a regular part of their interactions, further damaging their relationship.

…

6. Avoid Being Controlling

“Control in a relationship is a warning sign; it restricts freedom and fosters unhappiness.” — Dr. Laura Nelson, Relationship Counselor

Mark’s behavior had turned controlling, and it was suffocating Karen.

He began monitoring her every move, isolating her from friends and family, and making all the decisions in the relationship.

This controlling behavior left Karen feeling powerless and miserable.

…

7. Avoid Being Dishonest

“Honesty is the bedrock of trust in a relationship; once it crumbles, the relationship follows suit.” — Dr. James Mitchell, Marriage and Family Therapist

Mark’s dishonesty had reached a breaking point.

He was continually lying to Karen, hiding his true intentions, and undermining the trust they had built over the years.

The relationship had become a web of deceit, and it was clear that Mark no longer respected their bond.

…

Final Thoughts

Karen and Mark had been together for many years, navigating the ups and downs of life as a team. However, by the time they called it quits, Karen felt that Mark was emotionally cheating on her, and that that their connection was slipping away. The emotional distance between them was evident, and unfortunately, they did not take necesary steps to address these issues which was crucial to saving their relationship.

To me, their story serves as a reminder of how relationships can deteriorate over time, often due to seemingly small, neglected issues.

I think it is important for couples to maintain open and honest communication and address any concerns promptly. Karen and Mark’s journey highlights the importance of recognizing early signs of trouble and taking action before they escalate into something more profound.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Toxic behaviors can poison even the strongest relationships.

Recognizing them is the first step towards addressing the issues they create.

If you find yourself experiencing any of these behaviors in your relationship, it is essential to have an open and honest conversation with your partner or consider the possibility of ending the relationship.

Remember, you deserve to be in a loving, healthy relationship. It is vital to prioritize your well-being and happiness.

…

And Now Your Thoughts

Have you been guilty of any of these toxic behaviours in your relationships? Please share your experience in the comments section.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Helena Lopes on Unsplash