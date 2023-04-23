7 Traits of an Amazing Man

There are amazing men out there. We do exist. Sometimes we don’t come in the ‘package’ you were expecting. Here are seven things to look out for and take notice of when you find them. Men, if you’re not doing this already, you should aspire to.

1. Your Partner Respects Your Opinion, And Decisions Are Made Together

He values your contribution to the decision-making process and considers your words. Not only should partners be romantically attracted to one another, but they should also be able to collaborate on major life choices.

Everybody’s opinion matters. When speaking your mind, he listens carefully, pondering what you have to say and how your thought process works. This is much harder than it sounds in a world ruled by social media. People now need to opine about everything, and it’s little more than a bunch of white noise. But your opinions with your partner DO matter!

2. He Manages to Get to Agreements with Both You and Others

‘Others’ is a key here. If he can find an agreement with you but not others, he’s probably acting with you, and you’ll see him change later. Agreement is critical in a relationship.

This guy always arrives at a satisfactory solution or compromise. Even while dealing with a law enforcement officer, a maintenance worker, or an obnoxious neighbor. A man that pushes to seek resolution versus ramping up a situation is a man of quality.

3. Attention to Detail

An amazing man will be able to keep a few things in mind. He knows your tea’s preferred music genres, coffee brands, hues, and sweetness level. He can craft amazing dates or help you relax after stressful details. He pays attention to those details, and you know you can expect amazing things in the future.

4. He Can Take Care Of Himself and No Longer Needs Mothering

A perfect man knows how to control himself and does so at least occasionally. He is not interested in having a housewife by his side but rather a companion. It is something that any contemporary woman would value.

He will always show appreciation when he’s had a long day and the housework is done. Most times, however, he’s also pitching in. He has grown up and no longer NEEDS or wants mothering.

5. He Can Always Cheer You Up

He can always brighten your day. Your significant other understands what to say or do to lift your spirits whenever you feel low. But he does something that instantly lifts your spirits.

Your feelings matter; when you’re feeling down, he’s there, ready to cheer you back up. It’s a small thing, but it’s a very significant thing.

6. Housework Help

This ties in closely with number four. He knows how to cook and clean, but more so, he knows he should share in all housework. Sadly, after work, there’s still a lot of work. Keeping a home takes a lot of effort and energy. While sharing in all the household chores and work should be a given, not all men care about lifting their weight after work. When you find somebody that wants to share in the worlkload, you’ve probably found a rather caring individual.

7. He Stands By You In ALL Situations

He will always be there for you, even if you make a fool of yourself. Everyone is vulnerable to this, and when it does happen, we count on our partner to protect us. A good partner would encourage you, not blame you for a blunder. You can feel bad on her own, a quality guy will prop you back up and get you back to good.

Your action step is simple. If you found somebody with these seven traits. There’s a good chance he’s somebody worth holding on to. Six-pack abs and a fancy car may be sex, but would you really prefer those or the seven attributes above?

