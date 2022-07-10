7 Warning Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable

Not all emotionally unavailable partners will say, “I am not ready for a relationship.”.

Some make this admission with their actions.

Here are 7 ways to know if your partner’s behavior communicates emotional unavailability.

#1. Quality Time

Your partner makes it hard to spend time with them. The reason for their unavailability is a flimsy excuse every time.

You may have even seen them outside when they lied about where they would have been.

#2. Interest

You are always the one attempting to see the person.

Sometimes, you make plans. Yet, your lover cancels on you at the last minute.

If the activity doesn’t fit into their schedule, your date will be blunt and tell you it won’t work. Your intimate friend also doesn’t suggest a more suitable time.

Someone emotionally unavailable doesn’t get excited about spending time with you. The person might leave right after sex or a dinner meetup. They may not even stay up for lengthy nighttime phone calls.

#3. White Lies

They lie about who or where they spend their time.

Your partner may not have done nothing wrong, like cheating. But they feel guilty about the emotional significance of this experience.

The thought of cheating may have also crossed your other half’s mind. Thus, your partner knows what they are doing isn’t innocent.

#4. Their social behavior

The intimate friend is with you. But they need to keep their options open.

The person will message people on social media or dating apps while acting single.

They never tell exes, past love interests, or friends about their relationship. Thus, people flirt with them via texts. It especially hurts if the flirting happens in front of you when in public.

#5. Intentions

Your love interest is unclear about their intentions for the relationship.

Their plans do not include sharing a life with someone else. Every goal depends on solo work or partnerships with existing network connections.

Time has passed. Yet your partner is unsure of their feelings about you. They also don’t see the relationship progressing towards parenthood, marriage, or co-building careers.

#6. Lifestyle

Zero self-improvements. Loving someone makes you want to become an improved person.

You want to feel worthy of their love.

You want to appear as your best self.

You want to share the financial or housework load.

If someone does not help, they are emotionally unavailable. Your partner doesn’t care what you think of them. So, they don’t improve themselves. They leave all the burden on you.

#7. No Return on Investment

You asked them to dinners. They don’t arrange hangouts.

You remember little details about them. They assume things about you.

You introduce them to your family. They hesitate to do the same.

Every interaction feels one-sided or forced.

You are the one moving the relationship along. And your partner’s lack of effort makes you wonder why you even try.

Photo credit: Shutterstock