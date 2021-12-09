7 Ways To Create Real Friendships & Strong Relationships

The world can be a very lonely place sometimes, so it’s important to have friends who are there for you when things get tough. In order to have these types of friendships, you need to put in the time and effort on your part.

In this blog post, we will be talking about how to make real friendships and strong relationships.

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”

– Walter Winchell

Part I: The Steps

1) Be a good friend and give them what they need

If you want to be friends with someone, make sure that they are people who will reciprocate. Make them feel comfortable and let your guard down — just like how you would expect them to do for you.

Don’t always say “yes” when it comes to invitations. Sometimes saying no is the best way to spend time on yourself instead of spending all of your time catering towards other people’s needs. This doesn’t mean becoming a hermit or somebody with no social life, but also don’t neglect yourself in order to help others all the time either!

2) Get to know their values and interests, so you can share things in common

You need to be friends with someone who has the same values as you. If their personal interests don’t align with your own, there’s going to be a lot of difficulty in being able to have deep conversations or share things that are important to both of you.

This helpful tip that can bring out potential friendships with strangers is striking up conversations about common interests. We’ve found this particular approach has proven successful so many times because it allows you to get to know someone from a similar background. Whether it’s talking about sports or music, you can learn a lot about somebody just by finding out what their interests are and having conversations around those things instead of the weather.

3) Don’t expect too much from them at first

Don’t put expectations on your relationships; let them grow naturally over time instead of trying too hard to make everything perfect all at once. It can take time for friendships and relationships between people to grow — so just because they haven’t been by your side through thick and thin yet doesn’t mean that it won’t happen.

Patience is key when trying something new like this. Take these tips into consideration if you’re looking for real friendships and strong relationships within yourself, family members, co-workers, classmates/classmates/friends, etc.

4) Don’t take things personally

Keep in mind that everyone is busy, so don’t take it personally if someone doesn’t want company or chooses not to call back right away. Y

You need to be able to let things go when it comes down to relationships — so if you are upset, don’t try and force them into a conversation or make up excuses for why they didn’t call.

If someone isn’t ready to talk with you right away, give them time and space until they feel comfortable doing so.

5) Never complain

Don’t ever complain about someone that you’re trying to be close with. You can have disagreements, but keep it between yourself and the other person instead of being passive-aggressive towards them when they aren’t around — this will just lead to bigger problems in the long run.

In addition, don’t put a friend down in order for another person or group of people to feel better about themselves either. Always remember: if you wouldn’t say it about your best friend in front of them, then don’t say it at all.

6) Communication is key

Make sure to communicate your feelings with someone if they are bothering you. Let them know how it makes you feel when they act in a certain way towards you or treat other people, and be open about what’s going on for yourself so that both of you can get where the other person is coming from better.

When trying to connect with others, communication is key. Make time for conversations even if it doesn’t always come naturally; this might take some practice but will really help bring out strong relationships within yourself and others around you too.

Remember: don’t go into these types of conversations while feeling upset because then things won’t work out well either (hence why step number five helps here). Keep calm before thinking about what you want to say and how it’s going to come across.

7) Work on yourself & purpose

I can’t stress this point enough: putting yourself into a better place is one of the best things that you can do to help grow your friendships and relationships.

This means being more confident in who you are, what you’re about, where you stand with others — all these details will show through when people get to know the real “you.”

By doing this, it’ll become easier for other people to open up around you, too, because they feel less threatened by who they think “you” might be on an initial basis. As long as there’s no judgment or fear coming from either side here, everything should fall right into place naturally over time.

Part II: The Aftermath

When finding ways to create strong relationships or friendships within yourself and those around you, take these helpful tips into consideration.

It might take some time to build up, but if you put yourself out there and don’t give up too quickly — you will definitely make real friendships and strong relationships along the way.

Never forget these powerful points when looking for ways to create true friendships within yourself; patience, not taking things personally, never complaining about someone that you’re trying to be close with.

Communicating your feelings with them without being passive-aggressive towards them, or putting a friend down in order for another person or group of people feel better about themselves are all key factors here.

Also, remember that working on yourself is one of the best ways possible to help grow your friendships/relationships because it’ll show through who they really are as well, as long as there’s no judgment coming from either side here.

“One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.”

– Euripides

Final Thoughts

Friendships take work on both sides in order for them to blossom over the long term; however, these friendships can also help bring joy into your life that was unimaginable before.

The best way of ensuring success is by putting yourself out there and trying new techniques like striking up conversations about common interests & values, not expecting too much from people at first (and giving some grace), paying attention to how they react when you do something for them.

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

Photo credit: iStock