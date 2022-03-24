Broadway Records Releases ASSASSINS New Cast Recording Available Digitally Today!

Broadway Records announced today the digital release of Assassins (The 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording). The album preserves Stephen Sondheim’s full score with the recent Classic Stage Company cast with direction by John Doyle. Assassins is available for purchase at Broadwayrecords.com. The album is available digitally today, with a physical CD release date of April 15th, 2022.

Broadway Records President Van Dean says, “We were honored to receive Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s blessing to proceed with a cast recording after its acclaimed opening. We are dedicated to preserving this all-star production of Assassins in Mr. Sondheim’s memory and in tribute to his incredible legacy.”

Assassins features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman from an idea by Charles Gilbert Jr, direction by John Doyle, music direction and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, and sound design by Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz. The album is produced by two-time Grammy Award nominee Matt Stine, co-produced by Van Dean, executive produced by Toni Marie Davis, Tyler Ellman, Jon Zietz, Matt Connolly, Jonathan Demar, Seriff Productions, Jeffrey E. Selikoff and Wendy Federman. Associate Produced by Bartos Theatrical Group LLC and 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny. The cast recording is recorded and mixed by Isaiah Abolin. The album itself features liner notes by Frank Rich the chief theater critic of The New York Times 1980-1993, as well as the Executive Producer of Veep (for which he won three Emmy Awards), Succession (for which he won an Emmy Award), and the HBO documentary Six by Sondheim (for which he won a Peabody Award).

Assassins featured Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr.; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble.

Track Listing

1. EVERYBODY’S GOT THE RIGHT – Proprietor, Assassins

2. THE BALLAD OF BOOTH – Balladeer, John Wilkes Booth

3. HOW I SAVED ROOSEVELT – Giuseppe Zangara, Ensemble

4. GUN SONG – Leon Czolgosz, John Wilkes Booth, Charlie Guiteau, Sarah Jane Moore

5. THE BALLAD OF CZOLGOSZ – Balladeer, Proprietor, Ensemble

6. UNWORTHY OF YOUR LOVE – John Hinkley Jr., Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme

7. THE BALLAD OF GUITEAU – Charles Guiteau, Balladeer

8. ANOTHER NATIONAL ANTHEM – Assassins, Balladeer

9. NOVEMBER 22, 1963 – Assassins

10. SOMETHING JUST BROKE – Proprietor, Ensemble

11. EVERYBODY’S GOT THE RIGHT (FINALE) – Assassins

MORE ABOUT CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY:

Classic Stage Company (CSC) is committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. It is a home for New York’s finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world’s repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

MORE ABOUT BROADWAY RECORDS:

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists’ repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records’ president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include: If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy® Nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater’s Some Lovers, Grammy® Nominated Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow’s A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC’s television events, “The Wiz Live!” and “Peter Pan Live!” as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label’s critically-acclaimed “Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below” series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the “Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love”, “We Are The World” by Broadway United and “Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice” music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com

GET SOCIAL WITH BROADWAY RECORDS: Facebook.com/BwayRecords

TikTok/Twitter/Instagram: @BwayRecords

