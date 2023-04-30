8 Pick-Up Artist Tips that Regular Guys Need to Know

When you hear the term “pick-up artist”, you probably think of their weird clothes and questionable tactics like ‘negging’.

Most likely, you’re a regular guy who wants no piece of that.

However, that doesn’t mean you should disregard everything pick-up artists have to say.

Here are 8 PUA tips that regular guys would benefit from knowing.

1. Seduction Is A Skill You Can Improve

Most regular guys are stuck believing that only rich or good-looking men can attract beautiful women.

These factors do play a role but the ultimate truth is: women are drawn to men who make them feel a certain way.

Plenty of handsome men are lonely because they have no idea how to push a woman’s emotional buttons. If you can learn how to do that, you’ll often find yourself with many options for women to date.

This is a core message of the seduction community. Guys who are short and bald with big noses can still lead amazing dating lives. They just need to learn the skill of seducing women.

2. Go Out!

The more you go out to meet women, the more you’ll learn from your experiences, the better you’ll get. You’re also more likely to find a woman who happens to like you.

That’s why the most frequently cited pick-up artist advice is “Go out!”

I racked up a few sexual experiences as a young buck simply because I went out a lot and wasn’t afraid to talk to women.

You might not like the idea of going out to ‘practice’ meeting women, but the advice still stands. Going outside to talk to women is always better than complaining about them on the internet.

3. Every Approach Is A Win

Every regular guy hates the idea of being rejected by a woman. Pick-up artists do too, but they reframe the idea of rejection to soften the blow.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They often remind men that women aren’t rejecting “you”, they’re just rejecting your approach. A different approach could have elicited a different response. As such, it’s said that every approach is a “win” for guys because it gives them more data on what does or doesn’t work.

You’ll also desensitise yourself to rejection the more you put yourself through it, allowing you to ease your social anxiety over time.

4. Be The Party

You’ll often spot PUAs encouraging men to be “high energy” and reminding them that “girls just wanna have fun!”

Indeed, if you’re more fun than what they were previously having, most women will be excited to talk to you. If you ever become too needy, desperate or boring, they’ll find an excuse to leave.

By approaching thousands of women, PUAs hammer this lesson into their brains again and again. As such, they train themselves to regulate their emotions, improve their conversational skills and become the source of fun in all situations.

These are great skills to learn regardless of your desire to get laid. The charisma you gain will help you make friends, sell products and excel in your career.

5. Focus On Emotions, Not Logic

Most PUA advice is based on the assumption that women make all romantic decisions based on how they feel.

Yes, women are capable of using logic and this is a massive overgeneralisation. But when trying to seduce one, you’re better off focusing on her emotions.

Rich guys mess this up all the time; the ones who buy expensive gifts, show off their success and expect women to fall at their feet. This rarely works if you’re boring AF.

You’ll seduce women more consistently if you’re an exciting man who can make an emotional impact.

6. Lead!

Live pick-up artist coaching mostly involves them persuading their students to “LEAD!”

That’s because regular guys are terrified of making a move too fast. Most will wait for a ‘sign’ that a woman wants to be asked out, kissed or invited home before they do anything.

The problem is: these signs don’t always arrive. Feminine women hate to lead. They love to be led by confident masculine men.

That’s why men are best off shooting their shots even if they’re not sure whether a woman is ready. If you’re too quick off the draw, your date isn’t ruined. You can always recalibrate and try again later.

But if you don’t do anything, your woman might give up on you.

7. Don’t Make Her Feel Like A Hussy

Women like to have sex as much as men. It’s just they’re shamed for sleeping around so they have to be more subtle about their desires.

Unfortunately, most regular guys are far from subtle in their attempts to initiate sex.

Pick-up artists teach men how to do this in a way where women can tell themselves that “one thing led to another” and “it just happened”.

If regular guys could do the same thing, it would make them and their dates a lot happier.

8. The Only Thing Creepier Than Learning Pick-Up Is Not Learning Pick-Up

Most pick-up artists are self-aware. They understand that learning how to get laid can be perceived as creepy. But they’re also quick to point out that the creepiest guys are most in need of their advice.

There are countless men who send d*ck pics on Instagram and grope women in the club. Yet, the media still insists that PUAs are the problem that needs addressing…

Their calls are being answered too. Most traditional pick-up artists have retired or been cancelled. Modern coaches now focus on ‘safer’ topics like how to create a good Tinder profile.

But, it’s still worth reading the old-school material if you can find it. You can learn a lot about how to approach women respectfully, even if you’re not ready to identify as a PUA.

…

If you’re the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman’s attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your confident masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women. You can learn more by clicking here or watching the video below.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Rodrigo Rodrigues | WOLF Λ R T on Unsplash