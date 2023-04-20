9 Powerful Habits of Couples in Highly Compatible Relationships

“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

I recently got married, so I am constantly barraged with unsolicited advice.

Have you ever talked to a friend who’s been with their partner for years and still can’t get enough of them?

I had one of those conversations recently with my friend Sarah, and it got me wondering what makes some couples highly compatible and others a match not made for each other. It also opened my eyes to the fact that there is a lot to learn from other couples that inspire us to be better.

We asked some of the inspiring couples in our circle of friends and quickly realized these couples shared a lot of similarities with my friend Sarah and her partner in their relationships.

What is the je ne sais quoi about highly compatible couples?

Habits.

The truth is, there are habits that couples in highly compatible relationships have that make all the difference.

Here are the nine powerful habits that couples in highly compatible relationships practice that contribute to making their love last (backed by research made amongst the successful couples I know).

1. Trust is the foundation of the relationship

“If people like you, they’ll listen to you, but if they trust you, they’ll do business with you.” — Zig Ziglar

Trust is the foundation of any strong relationship, and highly compatible couples know this.

Like my friend Wilson emphasized, over time of being together with someone, the goosebumps and the mushy feeling you’d get at seeing your partner subside. What keeps the relationship fire burning?

Trust.

Highly compatible couples trust that their partner has their best interests at heart, and they don’t feel the need to control or micromanage each other.

Wilson and his wife, Serina trust each other to the point where they both have their own hobbies and interests, and they respect each other’s time and space.

2. Effective Communication is Key in the relationship

“To effectively communicate, we must realize that we are all different in the way we perceive the world and use this understanding as a guide to our communication with others.” — Tony Robbins

Highly compatible couples know how to communicate effectively.

They listen to each other without interrupting or judging and express their feelings and needs clearly and respectfully.

They don’t use passive-aggressive behavior or play mind games with each other. The personal story of my friend Lisa and her husband Michael comes to mind. They communicate so well that they rarely have disagreements, and when they do, they resolve them quickly and amicably.

3. Quality Time is Priority

“The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities.” — Stephen Covey

Highly compatible couples prioritize spending quality time together.

They make time for each other, even if it means sacrificing other activities or obligations.

They do things they both enjoy, and they create new experiences and memories together.

The personal story of my friends Tom and Emily comes to mind.

They make it a point to have a weekly date night, and they take turns planning the activities. It keeps their relationship fresh and exciting.

4. Honesty is the best policy

“Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Highly compatible couples are honest with each other, even when it’s hard.

They don’t lie or hide things from each other, and they don’t sugarcoat the truth.

They give each other feedback and constructive criticism, but they do it in a way that’s respectful and considerate.

The personal story of my friend Rachel and her wife Alex comes to mind.

They are both very honest with each other and they appreciate the feedback, even if it’s not always positive. It helps them grow and improve as individuals and as a couple.

5. They compromise

“Consensus is the negation of leadership.” — Margaret Thatcher

Highly compatible couples don’t always agree on everything, but they know how to compromise.

They are willing to meet each other halfway, and they’re open to new ideas and perspectives.

They don’t try to control or manipulate each other, and they don’t hold grudges or keep score.

The personal story of my friend Mara and her husband Ryan comes to mind. They compromise on everything as the need may arise.

6. Spend Quality Time Together

“Love is not just about finding the right person, but creating a right relationship.” — Unknown

Spending quality time together is crucial for maintaining a healthy and happy relationship.

Whether it is going on a date night or just spending a quiet evening at home, being present with each other and focusing on each other’s company can help deepen the connection between partners.

According to a study by the National Marriage Project, couples who spent time together doing new and exciting activities had stronger feelings of love for each other.

Incorporating quality time into their relationship, Sarah and Michael take turns planning surprise dates for each other.

Michael will surprise Sarah with a picnic in the park, while Sarah will take Michael to a new restaurant they haven’t tried before.

This has helped keep their relationship fresh and exciting while also allowing them to create new memories together.

7. They reinforce Positive Communication

“The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn’t said.” — Peter F. Drucker

Positive communication is a cornerstone of any successful relationship.

Being able to express your thoughts and feelings clearly and respectfully while being a good listener can help avoid misunderstandings and build trust between partners.

Research has shown that positively communicating couples are more satisfied and less likely to experience conflict.

Sarah and Michael have worked on their communication skills by practicing active listening and speaking in “I” statements instead of using accusatory language. This has helped them constructively express their needs and concerns and avoid arguments.

8. They have Shared Values and Goals

“A successful relationship requires falling in love multiple times, but always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

Sharing values and goals can help couples feel more connected and work towards a common purpose.

Whether it is starting a family, traveling the world, or pursuing a career, having shared goals can help couples support each other and feel like they are part of a team.

Sarah and Michael share a passion for environmental sustainability and volunteer together at a local community garden.

They have also discussed their future goals and are excited about starting a family and raising their children with similar values.

9. Mutual Respect and Support

“In the end, love doesn’t just keep thinking about it or keep planning for it. Simply put, love does.” — Bob Goff

Showing mutual respect and support for each other can help partners feel valued and appreciated in their relationship.

This can involve acknowledging each other’s strengths, supporting each other’s aspirations, and being willing to compromise when necessary.

Sarah and Michael make a point to regularly show appreciation for each other’s contributions to the relationship.

Whether it’s a simple “thank you” for doing the dishes or a heartfelt expression of gratitude for their emotional support, they both try to show that they value each other.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, being in a highly compatible relationship requires effort, communication, and a willingness to put in the work.

By incorporating these nine powerful habits into your relationship, you can deepen your connection with your partner, build trust and respect, and enjoy a happier and more fulfilling relationship.

Remember to prioritize your relationship and invest time and energy into keeping it strong.

I hope that these habits help you in your journey towards a long-lasting and fulfilling relationship.

