9 Simple Ways To Improve Your Attitude

It’s not always easy to keep a positive attitude, especially when life gets tough.

But what if I told you that there are nine ways to improve your attitude right now? In this post, I’ll break down each method step-by-step so you can try them out and start feeling better.

Here’s how it works: I’ll describe each of the 9 ways, and then you can check them off as you work on them.

Let’s get started!

1. Stop Saying “I Wish.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m guilty of saying “I wish…” or some other variation regularly. “I wish I wasn’t on hold. I wish I had more time to do things with my family. I wish it weren’t so hot outside.”

“ You get the picture-we’re constantly wishing for things to be different than they are.”

The problem with this is that by wishing for something else, you take your focus off of what you have and put it on what you don’t have. This causes you to be discontent, which in turn causes a negative attitude.

So, if you’re interested in improving your attitude, then start by saying STOP to wishing and replace it with a more productive mindset.

2. Change your focus from the negative to the positive.

Another cause of a negative attitude is focusing on what’s wrong with your life instead of what’s right in your life.

If you want to improve your attitude, then begin to think about positive things — things that will make you smile or that are worth being grateful for.

The key to this is to change your focus from the negative to the positive.

When you shift your focus from the negative to the positive, you will begin to see that there are many blessings in life and that what you have is worth celebrating.

3. Realize What’s Important To You

Most of us focus on things that don’t matter in life, while we sometimes fail to realize what truly matters.

This leads us to become upset and feels negative because we aren’t happy with what we have. We can overcome this by consciously naming the things in our lives that matter to us the most.

For example, stop right now and name 2–3 things that are important to you right now. Write them down if you need to.

Then, keep these things at the forefront of your mind so that when you find yourself focusing on something of little importance, you can shift your focus back to what’s important.

4. Take Action To Improve Your Life.

Sometimes we allow the status quo to control our lives and prevent us from growing.

But if you want to improve your attitude, then you need to break free from this mindset. To improve your life, you must take action.

This might mean getting up from the sofa and heading out for a walk; doing something fun with friends or family (instead of watching TV), or even making a plan for what you’d like to do next. It’s all about taking action.

5. Think About The Big Picture

It’s easy to become discouraged when you’re looking at life through a narrow, micro-focused lens.

If you want to improve your attitude, then start thinking bigger. Consider the big picture and realize that sometimes things have to happen for other things to happen.

For example, you might have had a string of bad luck that led to a few missed opportunities or setbacks.

But if you think about the big picture, then you’ll realize that these encounters were gold when it comes to helping you grow.

6. Get Out of Your Way

Everything that happens in your life is a result of your thoughts and actions.

If you want to improve your attitude, then realize that whatever happens in your life is ultimately a gift because it was given to you by your thoughts and actions.

Allow yourself (and others) to be vulnerable and let things unfold as they will.

7. See What You Can Do Instead of What You Can’t.

Most of us tend to focus on what we can’t do. For example, if you’re trying to lose weight and are frustrated at the slow progress you’re making, then your thoughts might be: “I can’t believe that I’m struggling again with this.”

Why can’t I keep my weight off? “ Or maybe you’re struggling in your relationship and the only thing your mind seems to focus on is “I can’t believe that my spouse hurt me again.” Why can’t he stop hurting me?

Your thinking in these cases is all about what you’re unable to do, rather than what you can do. This means that your focus is on what’s preventing you from being successful, but instead of focusing on what’s possible, it focuses on what’s not possible.

The solution to this is simple — shift your focus from what’s not possible to the things you can do instead. For example, rather than thinking, “Why can’t I lose weight this time?”, start thinking something like:

“What can I do to make good choices today to help me reach my goal of losing 10 pounds this week?”

This way of thinking puts the focus on what you CAN do instead of what you CAN’T.

8. Knowing When To Let Go And Move On

When things don’t go the way you planned, it’s easy to get caught up in wanting things to be different from what they are.

But if you want to improve your attitude and feel happier, then you must be able to let go of your expectations and move on.

This is a mistake that many of us make when we’re pursuing something. We start wanting it to happen, and when things don’t go the way we want them to, we’re unable to move on.

The solution to this is simple — realize that sometimes things just aren’t meant to be.

9. Stop dwelling on the past and making predictions for the future.

Many times, we focus on our past experiences and expectations of the future, which can lead to unhappiness and negative thinking.

To overcome this, it’s important to let go of the past and all your expectations so that you can enjoy the present moment.

