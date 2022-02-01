A Channelled Message From “Success” — Liberty Forrest

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”

— Albert Schweitzer

I am Success. That word might leave you feeling intimidated. You might also fear me because you don’t think I’m meant for you, or that I apply to you, or that I’m “right” for you. But however you describe it, feeling this way about me is not helpful to your ability to be successful in business or in life.

When you feel like this about me, you are forgetting — or ignoring — the times you have been successful, when business efforts have worked, when you’ve been happy in life. Instead, you spend time thinking about what has not gone well.

You are careful to avoid using me as a word. You prefer to say you have a thriving business or you have a happy marriage or that things are going well in your life. But you hesitate or refuse or are afraid to say you are successful in these areas.

Why are you so afraid of me?

Because you put too much emphasis on the idea that I can be taken from you, that I will just slip away. You see me as the pinnacle, the award, the achievement at the top of the mountain. So you feel like you could fall off or be knocked off, or that you must stay in that one place always.

You do not see that I am not a mountain, but I am an expansive landscape with roads to travel when you know where you’re going, and meadows to wander and explore when you don’t.

I have mountains and hills to climb for you to enjoy challenges and be able to say “Well done!” I have peaceful valleys to cross so you can enjoy a rest. I have forests in which you can delight in retreating and learning and self-discovery.

I have rivers that flow, gently carrying you along the rock and rapids. Oceans that hold deep secrets that I reveal in what they wash up on their beautiful beaches.

I am always with you on this journey; I am the journey and I am multifaceted. You can always choose to see me — or not. This is your prerogative but rest assured that I am always with you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I am more than the fulfilment of a goal or a dream. I am there in every moment of your life, asking you to see the beauty in what you have already created or achieved. I am there, asking you to acknowledge me, not for my own sake but for yours so you see that I am always with you, and that I am nothing to fear.

I am fluid. I am not static.

I am not the attainment of a desired dream. I am why you attained the dream. My energy is everywhere; you merely invoke me when you think of me and invite me to do your bidding or when you tell me to stay away because you fear me. But I am still here, still everywhere, waiting for you to look around and see me in even the smallest moments of your life that bring you joy or make you smile.

What happens in your body when you think of me? Do you feel warm and excited and content? Or do you feel tense, awkward, and uncomfortable?

If it is not something pleasant, perhaps you have some inaccurate beliefs about the beautiful Being that you are. Perhaps you were given unkind messages about yourself or your abilities and these messages have planted themselves deep in your heart.

If this is the case, this is likely why I feel foreign to you, as though you are wearing someone else’s shoes that are two sizes too small. You do not need to know all the particulars about why you feel so uncomfortable with me. A general understanding of where that feeling came from and how you would love it to change will suffice.

Perhaps you have an image of me in your mind, an image that doesn’t serve you well. Do you perceive me as “all business”? Do you see me as a pushy but confidant man in an office? An executive in a suit, worrying only about the bottom line and not remotely connected to his inner world?

What other images do you conjure when you think of me? If they do not make you happy, it is worth considering and spending some time exploring my landscape.

Do you not see that there is room for me in the more enjoyable aspects of life? Do you not see that I am your friend? Perhaps this is where you must begin.

Make friends with me.

Imagine me standing in front of you like a dear friend who wants to enjoy the journey of your life with you. I want us to walk together through my many fields and streams, climb trees, play in meadows, enjoy reaching the mountain top and being happy for a rest in the valley.

Do not waste time looking for words that are similar to me in an effort to be more comfortable with me. The only way to be comfortable with me is to see me as your friend. I am always with you, pointing out the flowers and blue skies and everything in between as we travel my vast landscape.

You are not always listening. You are off in your own thoughts, not paying attention to what I am showing you. But that does not mean that I am not here. You are just not seeing me.

I know, I can be a bit of a chatterbox sometimes. I am excited to show you all that is available for you to explore and enjoy. I forget that you can only take in what you are ready to hear and to see. I just want you to have it all, but if you are not ready to receive it, I must respect your wishes.

Do you know how much I love you? Do you know that I want to show you all the beauty that exists in this world? I want you to have everything your heart desires. I can’t give it to you unless you want it, too, or until you believe that you can have it.

As your dear friend, I want to take care of you and bring you happiness and take you around the world or wherever you want to go. I want to give you all the things you love or would love to have or do. I want to spoil you with wonderful presents like a father spoils his children.

If you are not comfortable in my presence, simply come and say hello. Invite me into your life. All you have to do is change how you view me.

I’m like the kid in the other class that you’ve seen in the halls and you’ve heard people say is so great but you don’t know me and you didn’t think I’d want to be your friend, too. It’s okay if you feel a little shy and awkward around me. I’ve been hanging back because it is not for me to decide when we should be friends. That must come from you.

All you have to do is allow yourself to get to know me, to hang out with me and notice when I’m being that chatterbox, and pointing out all sorts of great things that are already right here for you.

You might not have liked me until now because I was a reflection of how you have not liked yourself. You saw me as a reminder of your perceived failures, everything you thought you had screwed up or done wrong or would never be. You saw me as a reminder of your unworthiness and that you don’t deserve good thing or a good life.

But I want to show you all the great things in life, the awards, the accomplishments, the wonderful things that you can do. I want to show you the world and all the luxury and amazingness that’s out there, waiting to be enjoyed, the lifestyle you choose whether it involves accolades and limo rides, or a log cabin in the woods.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is as simple as this: I am whatever makes you happy, whatever brings you joy, whether it’s the delight of having a cat purring in your lap or if you’re shaking the hand of a global leader you admire and want to befriend.

I am the result of what you do. I am the manifestation of focused energy and intention, whether in the minutia of your day and the little things you wanted to do, or in the grander scheme of things with your bigger desires.

I am not the problem that you’ve always thought I was.

It’s been your view of yourself and your inability to see yourself as being someone capable of achieving as much as you would like.

I am here to say, “Look at all you’ve accomplished! And now let’s show everyone what it is!” You might not like to show off what you have achieved, but I do, whether it is your work or your guitar-playing or the garden you planted or your children or even your brilliant budgie that can say hello in 14 languages. I love to see you shine, because when you are shining it means your inner radiance is turned up all the way and you are being who you were meant to be.

I have always been here, watching you and waiting for you to be ready to see me. It’s as though I’ve been on the other side of two-way mirror. I have been knocking on the glass, admittedly even yelling at you at times, desperate to get your attention because I want to give you the world.

I could see you but you could not see me. You could see only the mirror — and of course, I am the mirror. You look at me and you see your own reflection. I reflect back to you what you believe about yourself.

So when you believed you were a failure, that is what you saw when you looked at me. You will see in me whatever you see in yourself.

You have been walking my vast landscape with me; you just did not realise it. You have been too caught up in thinking of what has not yet gone well or worked out. You are too busy wishing and worrying and focusing on the next step in front of you, rather than lifting your head, looking at all the colours and shapes and textures of me that exist in your world — in our world.

Remember: I am always with you on this journey; I am the journey. I am the mirror.

I am whatever makes you happy. This is how to measure my presence in your life. Think about the countless things in your life that bring you joy or make you smile. You will find me in every single one of them.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock