A Love Letter to My Followers

I have a problem
I made a deal with myself that I would post at least once a day. (Well, twice a day for a while, but that didn’t last long at all because … well, it’s so hard. 🤣🤣🤣)
I have a favor to ask of you
Will you feel sorry for me and clap for my “article,” even though it’s clearly lame and just pretend words on a page? I made the effort to show up … but I have nothing to say.
What’s in it for you?
It’s understandable that you might ask this question. The hard truth might hurt, though.
I mean, there’s nothing in it for you. Let’s be real. I’m just being a giant, whiny mooch. But will you do it anyway? Pretty please?
What if I put a cherry on top?
Will you at least give me one clap? Surely, y’all have been this desperate before? Or can at least sympathize with how pathetic I am?
Thanks, y’all.
This post was previously published on medium.com.
