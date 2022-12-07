Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Love Letter to My Followers

A Love Letter to My Followers

Kinda

by Leave a Comment

 

I have a problem
I made a deal with myself that I would post at least once a day. (Well, twice a day for a while, but that didn’t last long at all because … well, it’s so hard. 🤣🤣🤣)

I have a favor to ask of you
Will you feel sorry for me and clap for my “article,” even though it’s clearly lame and just pretend words on a page? I made the effort to show up … but I have nothing to say.

What’s in it for you?
It’s understandable that you might ask this question. The hard truth might hurt, though.

I mean, there’s nothing in it for you. Let’s be real. I’m just being a giant, whiny mooch. But will you do it anyway? Pretty please?

What if I put a cherry on top?
Will you at least give me one clap? Surely, y’all have been this desperate before? Or can at least sympathize with how pathetic I am?

Thanks, y’all.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Melissa Gray

Writer of whatever floats my current fancy. I'm a bit all over the place. Sorry, not sorry.
Mom of my two favorite humans and three furry babies. Wife of one.
Editor of other people's words.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@mgray-editing

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x