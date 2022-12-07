A Love Letter to My Followers

I have a problem

I made a deal with myself that I would post at least once a day. (Well, twice a day for a while, but that didn’t last long at all because … well, it’s so hard. 🤣🤣🤣)

I have a favor to ask of you

Will you feel sorry for me and clap for my “article,” even though it’s clearly lame and just pretend words on a page? I made the effort to show up … but I have nothing to say.

What’s in it for you?

It’s understandable that you might ask this question. The hard truth might hurt, though.

I mean, there’s nothing in it for you. Let’s be real. I’m just being a giant, whiny mooch. But will you do it anyway? Pretty please?

What if I put a cherry on top?

Will you at least give me one clap? Surely, y’all have been this desperate before? Or can at least sympathize with how pathetic I am?

Thanks, y’all.

