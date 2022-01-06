A Maasai Mother on the Needs of Rural Pastoralist Women [Video]

By Gabrielle Lipton

Hardships facing women living in rural landscapes on the frontlines of climate change are already numerous enough. Rural women provide about 40 percent of the agricultural labor in developing countries yet face starkly unequal rights to land, finance and decision-making. Add in children with disabilities, and a whole new host of health, mental health and marital hardships arise.

At COP26, Jacinta Silakan, who founded the Sang’ida Foundation after raising a disabled son to support rural pastoralist women facing such challenges, gave insight into what’s needed most for these mothers: finance, recognition and equity.

Watch the video here:

Previously Published on globallandscapesforum with Creative Commons Licenses

Photo credit: iStock