The most loved often

is not loved at all. Like…

A medieval verse on love

starts with its end. Like

an impetuous outflow

of rigid desires.

It never stays. It never stops.

It stagnates. A medieval verse

on love wears cast

iron helmets wore on the heads

of the chieftains of before fore times

for protection

from love’s blows, from

those who are being loved.

The most loved often

is not loved at all. Like

a medieval verse on love

of chivalry, of long waits,

of fluctuating constants

of emotions.

A medieval verse on love

always lies. It always fluctuates.

But it stays. Like medieval love

stays. And the most

loved, often,

is not loved at all.

—

Previously published on medium

Photo credit: Nighthawks by Edward Hopper 1942