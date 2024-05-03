A Memoir in Parts: Prologue

This is a story of a life touched by depression. I’ve started writing this memoir before — at least twice, I think. The drafts sit in a saved folder in my Drive, waiting to be perfected. But perfection never happens, and I fear I will never finish it, never submit it for publication, never let it out into the world.

Perhaps there’s no real harm in that. It’s just a memoir, after all. And my life is not so important as to warrant being conserved in paper bindings and memorialized in a library for generations to come.

But still, there’s something in me that says I should share this story. Getting it down on digital pages and sending it out into the world may be cathartic. Perhaps it will help me make sense of my life and my experience of self. Perhaps it will even, with the Grace of God, become a tiny spark of illumination for some reader down the road. I pray it will.

And so, I’m starting over again. I’ll go in pieces, with no particular publication schedule, no particular goal for what should or should not make it into these pages, and no particular standard for how long each new segment should or should not be.

My initial objective in writing a memoir was to better understand my experience with depression and how to heal from it. That will continue to be my guiding force. But so much of that experience is in the subconscious, and I must leave it to my subconscious to decide what is and isn’t relevant. Sometimes I may understand the connections. Sometimes I may not. Many times, I may think I understand only to be wildly off-base. I guess it’s all just part of the human experience.

Anyone and everyone who wishes to join me on this inward journey is more than welcome. I hope that we will find healing here. But if not, at least come here to know that you are not alone.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: I.am_nah on Unsplash