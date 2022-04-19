Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Nesting Place for All the Love You Have Ever Known

A Nesting Place for All the Love You Have Ever Known

I am content with being my own safe haven.

by Leave a Comment

A few years ago, this message came through as I was awakening from a deep sleep, “Do you understand that you are a repository for all of the experiences you have ever had and a nesting place for all of the love you have ever known and a safe haven for everyone you have ever encountered? Now, go be that for yourself too.” I cry as I recognize how nurturing and even life-sustaining that thought is.

It is too easy to think about the negative experiences and how they have wounded and in some cases, broken me open. I would prefer to consider them as seeds that could turn into weeds or flowers. If I allow the painful memories to choke out the beautiful growth that has ensued as a result, then I have missed the point of their existence in the first place.

If I only ruminate over the ‘why’ of it, and not the ‘now what’ of occurrences, then I will have missed out on the lessons. At 63, I have accumulated tons of experience, some of which, with the wisdom that comes from distance, I could have avoided. If I had been mindful, paid attention to the red flags that often waved wildly, and didn’t disregard my intuition, I could have prevented pain. I shake my head at how mindless and meandering I had been in relationships, rather than intentional. When I got married, back in 1987, I was in my late 20s and had been in several romantic liaisons, some lasting years, some months. They were, in some cases, fraught with drama. My marriage contained so much love and so much ancestral trauma that spilled into the container, muddying the waters and at times, making me question my sanity. I sometimes play the ‘if not for’ game. If not for this marriage that carried with it major lessons that I wish I hadn’t signed up for, I wouldn’t have become a journalist (we published a magazine for 10 years), adopted our son, who is now the doting father of my adorable grandson and one on the way, learned about caregiving, widowhood, co-dependence, loss, grief, and resilience. I wouldn’t have learned how to make solid decisions, strengthening organizing skills, keeping commitments, saying yes and no with greater ease and grace, trusting Spirit in the midst of God-versations. I wouldn’t have heard another loud and clear missive, “Everyone you now know and love was once a stranger. Everyone is on loan to you. Everyone will one day die or leave you or you will die or leave them. Appreciate the moments, however small or massive they may seem.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As a therapist who works with couples, it is so much easier to see the pitfalls and mis-steps I had taken, now that I am single, more so than when I was in a relationship. I am noticing how accustomed I have become to being on my own. I have recently contemplated the dear people who had become intimate dance partners for a while and now we have moved on, for the most part, leaving behind pixie dust sparkles to treasure. If I had stayed with any of them, I wouldn’t have met those who followed. I wouldn’t have had the time and energy to create the life I am immersed in now.

A few years ago, a well -known psychic told me, when I asked her about romance (who doesn’t inquire about that topic when having a reading?) “Your relationship will be with your Muse.” I pondered afterward whether she meant that the person with whom I would be involved would take on that role or if the creative force itself would become my lover. I am guessing she meant the latter. This reading has proven itself out, as, although I have wonderful lovers since then, there has been no one with whom I could envision have a long term committed relationship. On the other hand, The Muse has wooed me magnificently since words flow almost effortlessly and my writing has reached readers worldwide on various platforms. We have a mutual understanding, never argue, never have to clean up after each other. We have a mutual love affair.

Whether or not I find a new dance partner, I am content with being my own safe haven.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Item ID: 81354415

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x