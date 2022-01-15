Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / A Poem About Letting Go [Video]

A Poem About Letting Go [Video]

I never want to catch up a letting go

By Button Poetry

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
or in here one last one I came in as a
00:03
child whenever I don’t know no I love it
00:05
I love it like I feel like my poems were
00:08
written to have children in the
00:10
background like whenever I hear that
00:12
Mike always chime in at the perfect
00:13
moment even when they’re babies like
00:15
they cry at the perfect moment like the
00:17
sad part of the poem I have like amazing
00:20
luck with children Mary Oliver said I’m
00:31
not ready to turn on the music yeah it’s
00:37
like we have to do you have to be able
00:39
to do three things we have to be able to
00:41
love what is mortal to hold it again to
00:43
hold it against our bones no in our
00:45
whole life depends on and when the time
00:48
comes to let it go to let it go
00:51
sort of a letting go
01:03
my friend Derek says love is the only
01:07
war worth dying but everytime I say
01:10
please come back I feel like I’m trying
01:13
to find a dirty needle in a haystack and
01:14
God knows I can’t go on like that
01:17
I suppose we wear our traumas the way
01:20
the guillotine wears gravity our lovers
01:22
necks are so soft I lost my head so many
01:25
times I got sober just hoping my eyes
01:28
were dry still I drink so much of my
01:30
sleep I can’t sleep walk a straight line
01:32
to the guest room the collapse hand so
01:35
heavy inside her lungs she speaks and
01:37
her voice trips across her heartbeat
01:40
each word limps into the air we are gone
01:43
she says I know mortician I have no idea
01:47
how to put makeup on the day I have no
01:49
idea how to run a race so I just puddle
01:52
at the door in my face
01:53
look at like a deck of falling cars like
01:56
everything’s been playing he tried so
01:59
hard when I said give me a ring she
02:02
thought I meant a call now I haven’t had
02:04
her number for two years we’ve been
02:07
saying how many times are we going to
02:09
keep cutting these red flags in a
02:10
Valentine’s you know all those wars new
02:13
funds I’ve turned our shine into rust we
02:15
can’t even touch each other’s hearts
02:17
without a tetanus shot we can’t begin to
02:19
remember how we forgot there is no
02:22
shelter the heart forms long before the
02:26
rib cage my mother swore she could feel
02:28
it kick in weeks before my feet form
02:30
that’s how hard my heart
02:32
still does they say the wound is what we
02:35
learned love is known the cord that
02:37
feeds you could at any moment wrap
02:39
around your neck I hold my breath the
02:42
entire 56 seconds in place to walk to
02:45
the window to stare at the road to tell
02:47
me we have nothing left to tell me we
02:50
are done carrying a level heads in our
02:53
tornado chest and the first time I know
02:55
she is right the dawn after our first
02:58
day you were so young I hadn’t written
03:01
an honest Lamia I hadn’t met anyone I
03:04
could fall so hard to the night we
03:06
kissed on our skateboard sheet easy for
03:09
going so slow said I never want to catch
03:12
up a letting go I want the plead and my
03:16
throat to forever
03:17
anchor my spine in the scenes of your
03:19
slippers love Eva when that dove crashed
03:22
to the window even when our friends said
03:24
you can call it love you know Einstein
03:26
called himself a pacifist when he built
03:29
the bomb when they asked well we stayed
03:31
together for so long I say I don’t know
03:34
I just know he cried the exact same time
03:37
in every movie I know he blushed every
03:40
day for the first two years I know I
03:42
always saw the covers and she never woke
03:45
me up I know the exact look on her face
03:48
the first night she used my toothbrush
03:50
the next day I brushed my teeth like
03:53
thirty sometimes and I didn’t want to
03:55
let her go you have to understand but it
03:58
hurt to love it hurt the way the light
04:00
hurts your eyes in the middle of the
04:03
night but I had to see even through the
04:05
ruin of what we were burying were seeds
04:07
there were so many plants in our house
04:09
you can rake the leaves even through
04:12
that winter I was trying to make angels
04:14
in the snow of her cold shoulder she was
04:17
still leaving love notes in my suitcase
04:20
I’d always find them the day before I
04:22
left I remembered a story her mother
04:24
told me
04:25
she said and when Heather was a little
04:28
girl she couldn’t fall asleep without
04:30
tying the string around her finger
04:33
that stretched to mine in the other room
04:35
all night long she’d give that string
04:37
and tiniest tug to make sure I was still
04:40
there when I took back that was love
04:43
that was love it’s easy as that
04:47
sometimes some
04:50
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

