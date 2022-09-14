A Poem For Real Love

I’m looking for real love
The kind of love so strong that even without touch we can feel love
It’s a timeless love like Van Gogh’s art
I want to fall asleep on your chest and wake up in your heart
And be
No inhibitions
We just lay here
Free
With butterflies in our soul
But I don’t want to be your better half
I’d rather us be whole
And committed
I’ll stay by your side
I want the kind of love that won’t push me aside
You wipe my eyes on the sad days
You love me on the good days
The bad days
The sleep on the couch because I’m mad days
I’m looking for the best love I’ve ever had
On days I feel lonely I want real love
To know it’s Gods will love
The usually I don’t, but for you, I will love
Real love
But I don’t want to spend my life looking
I’d rather know you are behind me
So I’ll stop looking for real love
And let real love
Just find me
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: Anastasia Vityukova on Unsplash