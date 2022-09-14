Get Daily Email
A Poem For Real Love

One day I will find you.

I’m looking for real love
The kind of love so strong that even without touch we can feel love
It’s a timeless love like Van Gogh’s art
I want to fall asleep on your chest and wake up in your heart
And be
No inhibitions
We just lay here
Free

With butterflies in our soul
But I don’t want to be your better half
I’d rather us be whole
And committed
I’ll stay by your side
I want the kind of love that won’t push me aside

You wipe my eyes on the sad days
You love me on the good days
The bad days
The sleep on the couch because I’m mad days

I’m looking for the best love I’ve ever had
On days I feel lonely I want real love
To know it’s Gods will love
The usually I don’t, but for you, I will love

Real love
But I don’t want to spend my life looking
I’d rather know you are behind me
So I’ll stop looking for real love
And let real love
Just find me

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Amber Land

I am a writer dedicated to helping others to grow as I grow. My truest passion is writing about topics in relationships, self development, and everything that makes us human and vulnerable.

Follow me on Medium:
amberland.medium.com.

