A Poem For Real Love

I’m looking for real love

The kind of love so strong that even without touch we can feel love

It’s a timeless love like Van Gogh’s art

I want to fall asleep on your chest and wake up in your heart

And be

No inhibitions

We just lay here

Free

With butterflies in our soul

But I don’t want to be your better half

I’d rather us be whole

And committed

I’ll stay by your side

I want the kind of love that won’t push me aside

You wipe my eyes on the sad days

You love me on the good days

The bad days

The sleep on the couch because I’m mad days

I’m looking for the best love I’ve ever had

On days I feel lonely I want real love

To know it’s Gods will love

The usually I don’t, but for you, I will love

Real love

But I don’t want to spend my life looking

I’d rather know you are behind me

So I’ll stop looking for real love

And let real love

Just find me

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***