A Simple Self-Reflection Exercise To Increase Self-Awareness

Here’s an easy self-reflection exercise you can do to know yourself better and increase self-awareness.

Pick a simple decision that you’ve made in the past and ask yourself WHY 5 times.

When I was in grade 6, there was this thing called “Student of the Week”.

Each week, a kid would do a short presentation about themselves, like their favourite food, music, colour etc.

You know…as a way to teach a kid how to speak in front of the group and get to know each other.

Anyway, at the end of the presentation, the classmates could raise their hands and ask questions.

There was always some clown who would ask, “why do you like pizza?” and then the kid would answer…and then the clown would ask,

“why?”

So when it was my turn, I was freaking ready with all the answers. I said I liked swimming.

Why?

I liked the water.

Why?

Because I like to float.

Why?

Because it’s fun

After 3 whys, the class clown gave up.

But that exercise makes you really think about a decision that you’ve made in the past and WHY we made it.

So many times, when we make decisions, we either make them impulsively without thought or we overanalyze and became paralyzed thinking we will make the wrong decision.

But if it’s a decision you’ve made already, what’s done is done and the exercise forces you to self-reflect, discover new things about yourself so you know yourself.

The more you know yourself, the more self-aware you are, the more you live with intention, finetune what you want in life, and live your life with purpose.

So why did I have a kid?

Because I want to help improve the next generation.

Why?

Because I think I have a lot to give.

Why?

Because I suffered from self-harm and depression as a teenager and thought there was no purpose to life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why?

Because I was trying to be perfect all the time.

Why?

Because maturity and following rules were valued.

Why?

Because my parents valued it.

By going through this process, it’s really validating and justifies the decision that I made.

PLUS, I learned some new things about myself.

What decisions have you made recently?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com