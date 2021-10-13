Achieve Your Goals Regardless of Obstacles

You can be sure life will at times be a twisting path of “potholes” around which you navigate. Goals and visions for life create a focus on change and courage rather than luck. Each phase in life comes along, with the regular bumps in the road, where you question your worth, direction, and goals. And then, circumstances calmed down and you discovered the smoother, straighter road. You became stronger, focused, and resilient.

Regardless of where your journey leads, it’s important to be able to continue making progress to meet the goals you’ve established for yourself. Through the tough times, staying focused on what you want in life will keep your spirits high and bring you joy.

The key, then, to a fulfilled life is to achieve your goals no matter what comes to pass. The lesson here gives you five strategies you can consistently use to keep obstacles from stopping your momentum.

Try these tips to continue going for your goals even when life’s road gets rough:

1. Know exactly what you’re after in life. What do you want your daily life to be like or what about the next 2–5 years? When you are sure, you can then plan your activities over the short and long-term to help you achieve your goals.

2. Keep your list of life goals short and to the point. Some good examples of life goals are “Save 5% of each paycheck toward travel plans.” Or “Write 2000 words five days a week toward your book.” “Create a vision board to capture the goals.”

3. Infuse elements of achieving your goals into your everyday life. Let’s say one of your goals, a trip out of the country, will be to travel to Australia 3 years from now.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Have a couple of books about Australia laying around the house, on your coffee table and nightstand. Listen to music from Australia on your iPhone, Pandora, or Spotify.

Have reminders and tasks to complete your goal throughout your home.

Make your life goals part of your everyday life. Even when times get bumpy, you’ll be able to keep your eyes on what matters most to you.

4. Talk positively to yourself. Positive self-talk is quite helpful in everyday life. When you do, you’ll be more likely to keep working toward your goals in life. Even if life has thrown some curves your way, you’ll gather strength and purpose by embracing some examples of positive self-talk:

“I can get through this challenging phase just like I did before,” “As long as I keep moving forward, things will be okay,” and “Life has in store many more wonderful adventures for me.”

Using positive self-talk will keep your spirits buoyed when you feel like you’re floundering in choppy waters.

5. Reflect on your efforts in order to reinforce them. Even though you may be struggling, think about what you accomplished during the current week. Think about all you’ve done to achieve your goals. Maybe you made a couple of phone calls, explored the internet to gather information, or drew up a new budget to ensure you’re on target for saving for your life goals.

The fact is you did something.

Recognizing your efforts reinforces your efforts in your quest to achieve your goals.

You can excel in times of great challenge.

Continue to move toward each goal, a small step every day. After a few weeks you’ll see massive forward motion.

Here’s what you need to do today:

Notice what you say to yourself. For one day, notice the types of things you say to yourself.

Use a small notebook to catch the bans against Negative Self-talk. Use tally marks to capture submits or resists.

You’ll start to catch the spark of negative self-talk and begin to rephrase those untrue, mean, and down-right evil statements.

How much of it is negative? How do you think this negative self-talk influences your attitude and results? How does it affect your ability to overcome life’s obstacles?

Keep working toward accomplishing your goals even though life throws out more than a few obstacles at you. Know what you’re after and stay focused. Make your life goals a part of your daily life and use positive self-talk. Acknowledge what you’ve done to keep moving forward.

Apply the strategies to help you consistently work to meet your life goals. If you do, you’ll accomplish whatever you want, no matter what comes your way. You’ll feel stronger, you’ll start to see confidence blossom and you’ll being sharing the positive experiences with others. If you know the most common obstacles and how to overcome them, you’ll have a huge advantage in the game of life.

~Just a thought by Pamela

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***