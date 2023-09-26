Parenting a child with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) can come with its unique challenges, but it’s essential to remember that every child’s learning journey is special. At Lingokids, we believe in creating an inclusive environment where every child can thrive. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of activities for kids with ADHD that are fun, engaging, and supportive of their learning journeys.

In this blog post, we’ll explore effective ways for kids with ADHD to learn, along with engaging activities that can make a significant difference. These activities are designed not just to support learning, but also to harness the strengths that come with ADHD.

1. Kinesthetic learning with hands-on activities

Kids with ADHD often have boundless energy and a natural inclination towards physical movement. Engaging them in hands-on activities can help channel their energy constructively while enhancing their learning experience.

Activities like building with LEGO, creating art projects, or even participating in science experiments provide them with the opportunity to learn through tactile engagement.

Why it works: Kinesthetic learning aligns with the restless nature of kids with ADHD, allowing them to focus their energy while processing information. These activities stimulate various senses, leading to improved retention and understanding.

2. Gamified learning sessions

Leverage the power of gamification to capture the attention of kids with ADHD.

Interactive learning games, puzzles, and educational apps like Lingokids are excellent tools for keeping them engaged while learning important concepts in a fun and exciting way.

Why it works: Gamified learning adds an element of challenge, rewards, and instant feedback, which can be particularly appealing to kids with ADHD. The dynamic nature of games maintains their interest and motivates them to overcome obstacles.

3. Break tasks into manageable chunks

Large tasks can often overwhelm children with ADHD, leading to frustration and lack of focus. Break down tasks into smaller, more manageable steps.

For instance, if they’re learning new words, focus on a few words at a time instead of presenting an entire list.

Why it works: Breaking tasks into smaller chunks allows kids with ADHD to experience a sense of accomplishment more frequently. This approach minimizes frustration and helps maintain their attention span.

4. Incorporate movement into learning

Sitting still for extended periods can be challenging for kids with ADHD.

Integrate movement into learning by incorporating actions or gestures that correspond to concepts they’re learning. For example, they can act out verbs or jump for each correct answer.

Why it works: Physical movement helps release excess energy and can actually improve focus and cognitive function. Associating movement with learning helps encode information more effectively.

5. Multi-sensory learning

Engage multiple senses simultaneously to enhance learning.

Combine visual, auditory, and kinesthetic elements in activities like cooking, where they follow instructions, listen to the sizzling sounds, and experience different textures and smells.

Why it works: Multi-sensory learning caters to the diverse learning preferences of kids with ADHD, making the learning process more engaging and memorable.

6. Create a distraction-free zone

Designate a specific area for focused learning that’s free from distractions. Make this space visually appealing and stocked with sensory tools like stress balls or fidget toys.

Why it works: Having a designated space helps kids associate that area with focused learning. Sensory tools can provide a constructive outlet for restless energy, improving their ability to concentrate.

Activities that support kids with ADHD in the Lingokids app

The Lingokids app has an entire section of games, songs, and activities designed for children who are neurodiverse! The ADHD category includes activites that encourage exercise, concentration, memory practice, organization, social skills, and more!

